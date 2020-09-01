I met Kirubi and he said he doesn’t like hiring fat people – NTV’s Olive Burrows

NTV news anchor Olive Burrows who formerly worked for Capital FM has disclosed that the first time she applied a job at Capital, she had a meeting with the owner Chris Kirubi who told her that he does not like hiring fat people.

Ms Burrows said that she received a call two years later from the then Editorial Director Michael Mumo, who wanted someone to blog for the Capital FM.

According to the news anchor, her CV was forwarded by Kirubi’s Personal Assistant who had not forgotten her, because she felt for her after being told they don’t hire fat people.

“I had applied for a job with Capital FM like two years earlier. I had even met Kirubi and then he said he doesn’t like hiring fat people. Then I thought that was done but then Michael Mumo who was the Editorial Director at the time gave me a call two years later. He told me I have an opening are you interested? Kirubi’s PA never forgot me. I think she felt for me so she told Mumo there’s this lady we have her CV. He was at the time looking for someone to blog for him,” narrated Olive Burrows.

She went on to work for Capital for six years where she got the opportunity to interview former US President Barrack Obama during his visit to Kenya while he was president, before Nation Media Group’s NTV poached her for a TV News anchor position.

Olive Burrows co-anchors with Dennis Okari.