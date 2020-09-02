Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli has disclosed that she is the one who pursues men, instead of them going after her.

While responding after she was asked by Radio Maisha presenters Billy Miya and Mbaruk Mwalimu, about the worst pickup line she has ever had, the mother of two said she could not answer because she is the one who does the chasing.

“The worst pickup line ushawai pata kwa msee ni gani?” asked Mbaruk.

I pursue men, they don’t come for me – Lillian Muli

“Honestly, I can’t answer that because mimi huwa sikatiwi, mimi ndio the other way round,” responded Lillian Muli.

Mama Boys who was the guest on the Celebrity Hot Seat was asked about the thing she regrets doing the most after taking alcohol, to which she responded saying that it's losing her temper.

“What I have ever regretted kama nimekunywa drink ya wazee, maybe just losing my temper kiasi ambacho hakistahili,” said Ms Muli.

This comes even as Ms Muli has been filling her followers in on things that have been going on in her life and how she deals with everything.

A few months ago, she chose to challenge herself and accept the reality of things as they are.

Ms Muli noted that most times people hold on to normalcy for way too long even when they shouldn’t including relationships and friendships that are exhausting and they end up getting hooked up to them.

For her, this is something she has resolved not to do anymore.

