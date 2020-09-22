On Monday, September 21, a section of Kenyans marked the 7th anniversary for the 2013 Westgate terrorist attack, that left more than 70 people dead.

Former K24 news anchor, Shiksha Arora who was among the survivors of the attack commissioned by four unknown gunmen said that her life changed forever from that day.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Arora said she still remembers the sounds, and images from the Westgate attack, and also the smells of that day.

She narrated how she called her parents to let them know that she was in the middle of the attack and to say her goodbye to them, just in case she didn’t make it out of the attack alive.

Shiksha mentioned that she still remembers those close to her that did not make it out alive, adding that their absence will never be filled.

“7 years ago, my life changed forever. I vividly carry the sounds, smells and images that remain from the #WestgateAttack. I remember calling my parents to say goodbye amidst the chaos telling them that I was in the middle of a terrorist attack and if I don’t make it out, I loved them. Today I remember all my loved ones who weren’t as lucky as I was to be given the title of a survivor. Your absence has created a void that will never be filled. 21.09.2013,” wrote Shiksha Arora.

On Saturday, September 21st 2013, four masked gunmen believed to be from the Al Shabaab militia group attacked the Westgate Mall in Nairobi, killing more than 70 people as hundreds others sustained serious injuries.