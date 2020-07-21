I tested negative – Prof. Hamo speaks after co-host Jeff Koinange tested positive for Covid-19

Comedian and Hot 96 Breakfast show presenter Prof. Hamo has said that he tested negative of the novel coronavirus, after his co-host Jeff Koinange’s announcement that he had tested positive.

Taking to social media, Hamo assured his fans that he is safe, as he called on them to find time and get tested as we fight this deadly disease.

He went ahead to assure some of the people who had reached out to him that Mr. Koinange is doing fine, as he appreciated everyone who had called him.

“My brother is doing great thanks for all the messages and phone calls I'm telling you he's getting his hair done and practicing his bass 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I tested negative and I'm safe let's find time and get the test so that we fight this virus. Let's keep safe thanks once more for looking out for a brother,” said Prof. Hamo.

His words came a few hours after Citizen TV news anchor cum Hot 96 presenter Jeff Koinange on Monday announced that he had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Through his Twitter handle, Jeff conveyed that he had since gone into isolation.

"Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I'm doing Good... NO symptoms...and my Family is fine. All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I'm in self isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE and God Bless!" his post read.

Jeff’s announcement made him the second journalist from Royal Media Services to go public after testing positive for Covid-19, after political reporter Stephen Letoo.

