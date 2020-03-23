I was paranoid and wiping down everything – Kamene Goro on Coronavirus pandemic

Kiss 100 presenter Michelle Kamene Goro has opened up on the Coronavirus outbreak stating that it has gotten her so paranoid.

"Realized the very harsh reality the country has refused to face. I'll be 28 on Tuesday, my birthday has always been a huge thing for me, but this year it will have to wait.... Had a polite lunch with my mum and sister today, because probably from now on you won't leave your house at all.... I was paranoid and wiping down everything, sitting a considerable distance from the two most important people in my life.... It was such stress....but I realized there's such widespread negligence all around, the only person who can protect me is me.....None of us is 100% healthy- recovery guaranteed... It's simple be careful," wrote Kamene.