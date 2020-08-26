Controversial city preacher Pastor Godfrey Migwi has sworn never to officiate a wedding if the groom will not have seen the bride’s face without makeup.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the House of Hope Church Pastor said that the groom, should have seen the face of the woman he is to marry without makeup, at least three weeks into courtship

He went on to say that cases of divorce are on the rise, and this is one of the major reasons people are divorcing.

Bishop Godfrey Migwi

Pastor Migwi called on other church Ministers to follow suit for such cases to reduce.

“#Watchman

I decree and declares as a called and ordained minister of the gospel by God's grace of this generation and as a licensed pastor in this nation through our constitution, that I will never officiate any wedding in the church if the man have not get the prevarage to see the bride face to face without makeups at least three weeks in their courtship. And I urge other church ministers to follow suit, this is one of the most part of the reasons people divorce akioga unaona mtu mwingine mwenye hawafanani na yule wako ulioa unakua confused #marriageworks #divorceAllover #counsellorDuty,” said Pastor Godfrey Migwi.

The vocal and controversial preacher has been a big critic of the government and politicians and never shies away from calling out what he deems wrong.

