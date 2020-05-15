I’m single- Juma Jux as he confirms break up with Mzungu girlfriend

Tanzanian RnB singer Juma Jux has for the first time confirmed that he is no longer an item with his Caucasian girlfriend Nayika.

In a chat with Shaffie Weru, Jux mentioned that he broken up with Nayika as he could not handle a long distance relationship.

“It didn’t work out men, Long distance relationship is so difficult, I can’t. Now sitaki wanawake wa mbali, wanawake wa mbali siwawezi, I can’t take it anymore. Now I’m single. Her name was Nayika, she is from Thailand, nilikuwa namjua kwa muda , tukawa serious kidogo, the thing is the distance tu, she can’t move here and I can’t move there because I have things to do, kwa hiyo tulikuwa tunafika mahali inakuwa too much, so we parted ways” said Juma Jux.

Nayika's Introduction

The Sugua first introduced Nayika to the public back in April 2019 during one of their Baecation at Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

The two shared photos displaying high levels of affections, from the way were holding each other.

Thereafter, they started flaunting cozy photos on social media, but since late last year the vibe just disappeared. Juma picked on Nayika months after he had broken up with singer Vanessa Mdee.

Juma Jux with his new Bae Nayika

Not anymore

Just the other day, Nayika also replied with a big No, after being asked if she was still seeing the Sugua hit-maker.

“Are you still with Jux” asked the curious fan.

Nayika responded saying; NO.

A cross Check on their Instagram pages, also indicates that the two have deleted all the photos they ever took together.