I’m useless without her – Abel Mutua heaps praises on wife Judy Nyawira

Speaking to Lynn Ngugi, Mutua recounted that they met in 2008 and since then, Nyawira has been the fuel that has propelled him to greatness.

“Judy is the fuel that propels me to greatness. And it’s not something she has started now, she has been that person since 2008 when we met.

"Every situation we have been in has been a reason for me to grind even harder. Thanks to her. I keep on telling her that if it was not for her I would have amounted to nothing,” Mutua explained.

He praised Nyawira for sticking by him through thick and thin, reminding him through difficult times that it was not meant to be easy.

He went on to admit that his wife has always kept him in check- reminding him that nothing is meant to be easy in life and giving up is not an option.

“I would have never even sat here for this Interview. I would be useless without my wife, I would be very useless. Just thinking about it gives me the chills she has made sure that I’m always on course, anytime I feel like it… she is there to remind me that it’s not meant to be easy. She is always like, Are you broke? I will hold you down," Mutua stated.

He added that not only would he be useless without her, but he would have been with no sense of direction.

Confessing his deep love for Nyawira, Mutua stated that he would even die for her.

“I will die for this woman any day because I know where I would have been without her. For sure without her I would have no sense of direction at all. The reason why I was grounded is because I have someone in the house who was cheering for me regardless of what I was doing. As long as she saw the potential she was there to cheer me up and assure me that whatever happens, we are in it 100%,” Mutua stated.

Winning awards

In June this year, Mutua celebrated winning the platinum award for people's choice favourite online content creator at the Communications Authority KUZA awards by heaping praises on Nyawira who he hailed as the engine that propels him.

"Maaaaan!!! I don’t even know where to start. Just the other day, @judynyawira, Mumbus and I started doing our thing in the thickets like bushmen, now we are here impacting Kenyans all around the globe. This thing is bigger than us now. This is now an obligation to always be cognizant of the fact that ours is not just an entertainment channel, it’s a source of hope and inspiration to many."

"Thank you @judynyawira for holding me down this long. You’re the engine that propels me. To my circle of friends, thank you so much for always pushing me to be better. When one of us wins, we all win."