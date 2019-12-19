Kenya’s top socialite Vera Sidika is one person that has never shied away from talking about how she feels about getting pregnant.

She has in a long time been open about how often she experiences baby fever and at one time, she went online with a cryptic message only mentioning how her friends said pregnancy is beautiful and special. She closed her statement with the words, “Counting months.”

“All my girls with kids tell me this everyday’ Pregnancy is special, sacred and pure bliss! A Beautiful journey I’d be excited to experience #CantWait,” wrote Vera.

Vera Sidika with boyfriend Jimmy Chansa. Is Vera Sidika pregnant?

In a video shared in ChitChat for Nairobi moms Facebook page, Ms Sidika is seen with a seemingly grown tummy, which is unlike her.

Vera, who was taking photos of her friend when the video was taken, left many of her fans questioning whether she was expectant or not. Some left comments saying that she has grown too fat, as some noted that she was finding it hard to even walk.

In another post that threw her followers into more confusion, her boyfriend Jimmy Chansa asked who took her photo, to which she responded saying that it was the baby’s father. “@iamjimmychansa Baby father 👅💦,” said Vera.

The two have however, not publicly confirmed whether they are pregnant or not.

Settling down

This comes a few days after the Vera Sidika Beauty Parlor boss confessed that she is so much in love with Chansa and she has been thinking about settling down.

This was after Tanzanian fans asked her to have a baby with her fiancé Jimmy Chansa.

“I have never felt like this before. You recall me telling you (Pulse) about plans to get a sperm donor and never to get married? That has changed in those two weeks. I want him to come and settle down with me here, I want us to make a family, I want us to make kids and live together,” Vera said.