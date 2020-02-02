Self-declared President of single mothers, Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee has opened up on no strings attached relationship, revealing that it is hard for women to separate sex from love and that’s why they keep getting hurt.

The award-winning singer took to Instagram to reveal this after she asked her fans whether it was possible to have no strings attached relationships.

“Question answered and exactly my thoughts, there is nothing like just sex for women, our sex comes with all kinds of ropes , yarns, hooks , and even sparks, thats why we get hurt left right center . Its not possible and has never been possible for a woman to separate Sex from Love , sex is not one of the rare sports that you can just register and de_ register 🤣🤣” read part of her post.

Akothee went ahead to say that it was hard for women to have no strings attached relationships because to them s*x comes with all types of emotions and that’s why women get bitter once they are dumped. She added that that was why it was difficult for women in happy marriages or relationships to cheat.

“For a woman, it comes with all types of emotions which ends up in bitterness once dumped , they come up with the version ( he used me and dumped me ) , women even find it difficult to cheat if they are happy in their marriages , if your wife cheats on you ! Trust me ,that's the beginning of a big problem, 🙈 women value sex ,its not games for them, or maybe ,its my opinion” said Akothee.

“I can't allow someone to just eat me like thaaaaaaat and then go , ati no strings attached ! We will attach electric fences as well, and corner you with children ,and later get the tittle BABY MAMA which we already know how to deal with 🤣🤣🤣🤣🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️❤❤ women we have suffered # #presidentofsinglemothers” concluded Akothee.