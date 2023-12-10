Jackie Matubia comes clean on rumoured bae after sharing video of romantic moments

The mother of two shared a video on Friday in which she was seen standing next to a bearded man who blew her a kiss on the cheek and received a positive response from her.

The diva used Nyashinski's love song ‘Perfect Design’ as the background music for her video with the mystery man, accompanying it with several red heart emojis to possibly which were interpreted by many to signify her emotions.

The video sparked speculation that the mother of two could have found a new love interest after parting ways with fellow star and Actor Blessing Lung’aho.

With netizens weighing on how quickly some women heal and dive back into the dating game in what has come to be popularly referred to as kuoga na kurudi soko, the acclaimed actress addressed the video, noting that it was nothing serious.

"Hamjui jokes", Matubia wrote on Instagram, leaving no doubt that she is not hitched to the man as interpreted by many from the video.

Explaining her actions further, the mother of two highlighted her professional dashboard with her career as an actress highlighted, revealing that perhaps the video was in line with her career of acting.

Ever since parting ways with his baby daddy, the diva has been prominent on social media sharing her experience and tips on matters relationship, dating and raising children.

Recently, the actress who previously asserted her reluctance to be in a relationship, expressed that she's a catch and that someone should consider marrying her.

Invitation to potential suitors

Matubia took to her Instastory to share a captivating photo of herself adorned in a white cover, accentuated by stunning makeup that highlighted her features.

"I was about to complain how tired I am then I saw my next look for my next scene and I'm like, forget what I said. Daaaamn! Mama girls! It's officially a crime, someone marry this woman." Wrote the diva.

A section of netizens took it with a pinch of salt, opining that the invite to potential suitors could all be part of theatrics popular among celebrities and commonly referred to as clout chasing.

The actress has been at the heart of controversies particularly after a series of social media posts hinting at the possible reason for her separation with ex-fiancé Blessing Lung'aho.

The ex-couple got engaged in April 2022, but parted ways barely a year later.

In yet another video, the actress featured her eldest daughter waiting for her pilot father (Jackie Matubia's first baby daddy), to pick her up for the holidays.

