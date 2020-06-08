Comedian and radio presenter Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o has excited fans, with his response to a fan who claimed not to like male makeup artist Creative Phill.

This was after he shared a picture with the makeup artist, which he captioned with the words, “Just another good day! With Kenya's No 1 Make up artist! @creativephill.”

A fan by the name Mvangangi then responded saying he did not like the makeup artist but did not give any reasons as to why.

Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang'o

“I don't like that mann phill😏,” commented Mvangangi.

Heavy J Baba then responded to Mvangangi telling him that it is okay, and he cannot like everyone.

He went on to ask him not to forget to pray for his heart that does not like people he does not know, before he goes to sleep.

“@mvangangi its ok bro...you cant like everyone....Go buy supper eat and sleep...Dont forget to pray for your heart that don’t like people they don’t know,” said Jalang’o.

Jalang'o's response

The comedian’s response excited other fans who following what was happening on his page, and here are their comments;

gabbriella317 @jalangoo I love that you don't sugar coating stuff

glany.nimu @jalangoo well said more love

aishamoha3049 @jalangoo wivu ni kitu kibaya sanaa @mvangangi humlishi Wala humvishi wivu wanini

kezaya_mulambe @mvangangi Kwan alikukataa😂😂

n.y.a.t.i.c.h.i @jalangoo 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂man down

silvatutu @jalangoo Heavy Calibre Fired 🔥 , Roger, Man Down 😂

sylviokalepz @mvangangi contact Murkomen to direct you for Talai elders @jalals huyu ni wa traditional ritual

Makeup artist Creative Phill

desco_njesh @jalangoo 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 straight up

maureent943 @jalangoo 😂😂😂😂😂😂 10 nil

tetyoo_tornado @jalangoo gangster reply jamani 🔥🔥 must someone comment hate anyway

travelsamuel.mwangi @mvangangi so let me help you their is a school called mind your own business, ikona pre unit, primary secondary, uni degree masters PhD, I can tell you have non... So do this try attending one and the beauty of this school you can skip straight to PHD... In short what everyone chooses to do with their own life is non of you business, if it doesn't fit your lifestyle, then do like what @jalangoo has said Kula supper lala them wait uwende Choo and the cycle repeat...