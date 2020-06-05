I’m single and I love it – Betty Kyallo speaks on whereabouts of the ‘Somali Guy’

Ex-K24 Weekend news anchor Betty Mutei Kyallo has opened up on the whereabouts of her 'Somali Guy' boyfriend after months of him missing in action.

Speaking on #BongaNaJalas, the mother of one said that it did not work out between her and the boyfriend who many called the ‘Somali Guy’.

Betty made the revelation after comedian Jalang’o asked who her boyfriend is during the show he streams live on his YouTube Channel.

“Talking about enjoying, who is enjoying… Who is your boyfriend you are too beautiful to be single,” asked Jalas.

Ms Kyallo responded saying she is single and loving it, and that she has taken a one year break from being in any relationship, because she feels ready to settle down.

“No one is enjoying it. I'm so single right now and I love it. I used to be that girl mwenye natoka hii naingia ingine yaani zinainterchange. So, right now I've actually decided you know what B, kwanza jipende. So I have decided I want to give myself at least one year before I enter into something. Because I think I'm ready to settle down,” she said.

Betty Kyallo added that: “It didn't work out. The thing is, things don't work out sometimes with people and its okay, its fine. I don’t know why we have so much stigma about relationships and how you should act and you should last forever. Sometimes things work out, sometimes things hits a rock and its okay, mnaachana kwa uzuri.”

In the interview, the Flair by Betty CEO talked about among other things why she decided to quit her news anchor job at Mediamax’s K24 TV and her relationship with ex-husband Dennis Okari.

