Milele FM presenter Jalang’o has disclosed fresh details of what transpired after Harmonize failed to perform at NRGWave Festival, Mombasa edition on 30th December 2019.

In a 6 minutes video, the Milele breakfast host explained that Konde Boy refused to show up on stage after organizers of the concert deducted money from his payment to cater for the repair of a Range Rover he was cruising in, upon his touch down in Mombasa.

Apparently, the Kwangwaru hit maker, threw money to fans while doing his lap of honour in Mombasa but in the process the crowd that showed up to receive him broke one side mirror and the windscreen of the high end car.

Jalang'o exposes Harmonize

Repair the damaged Range Rover

Mzee Jalas added that Konde Boy had been warned not to throw Money to the crowd but did not listen, hence agreeing to cater for the repair of the Range Rover.

Later that night, the former WCB signee refused to take the balance that remained after repair fees had been deducted.

“Harmonize alipofika Mombasa, mapokezi yalikuwa mazuri. Ikawa amesema azungushwe na Range Rover moja safi sana. Kwenda kuzunguka akarusha pesa pale Mama Ngina, aliporusha pesa watu wakaang’ang’ania, aliambiwa hii italetashida. Akasema hii mambo kidogo shida ikitokea sisi tutashughulikia. Aliporusha pesa tena Windscreen and side mirror ya ile gari ikapasuka. Wakasema watalipa. Sasa alipopelekewa balance yake, tayari ile pesa ya repair ya Range Rover ilikuwa imekatwa. Si ulisema utalipa?. So naskia alipelekewa Sh800K maana pesa yake ilikuwa kama Sh1 million, walitoa kama 200K hivi. Hapo ndo Jeshi ikaamua, tena haiko tena Jeshini tunaka pesa yetu. Saa nayo ilikuwa imeenda karibu saa tisa asubuhi, so promoter akasema kama huji basi asante sana wacha tuweke pesa yetu kibindoni, na ikawa ivo,” narrated Jalang’o.

Harmonize.

Balling to much

Jalango's sentiments were echoed by his colleague Chris the Bass, who was among the Emcee’s of the NRGWave Festival.

“So before that, kuna mambo ambayo yalifanyika ndo yakamlazimu Harmonize kuruka. Ile wakati anatupa pesa, alianza na pesa ya Tanzania, wakenya ni wajanja hawakupanic. Baadaye akachukua maelfu za Kenya ambazo alikuwa nayo kwa gari akaanza kuzitupa. So ile motisha ya mafans ikafanya akaanza kutupa mpaka dollars. Kumbe hakuwa amefanya hesabu vizuri kushuka kwa gari kufanya hesabu karibu laki mbili zimeenda. Sasa regrets zikaanza pale. Nipoteze pesa nimetupia mafans tena wewe unikate huku., akasema hiyo haiwezi,” said Chris the Bass.

Chris with Jalang'o.

Memorandum Of Understanding

Earlier, on Harmonize’s Manager Jembe ni Jembe had alleged that his artiste failed to perform on grounds that organizers of the event went against their Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU).

“Was not paid in full. Am very sorry…The fans wanted to see Harmonize. They messed. Hawakuwa wamejipanga, they were collecting from the gate to come pay us the balance. Am at the airport tunaondoka to start Tandahimba for show Kesho,” read a message from Jembe ni Jembe.

