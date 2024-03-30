The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Entertainment

Jose Chameleone addresses claims of physical violence & abuse by estranged wife

Charles Ouma

Jose Chameleone's estranged wife stated that she moved to the US exactly five years ago and sought asylum from many things including domestic violence after enduring for 16 years

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Ugandan star Jose Chameleone has responded to allegations of violence that were recently brought to light by his estranged wife Daniella Atim who currently lives in the US.

Daniella who has five children with the singer recently took to social media in a tell-it-all post in which she stated that she endured 16 years of physical violence and abuse that drove her to seek asylum in the United States with her kids.

"I wasn't social for a very long time and I am enjoying it now. I am a foodie and I love coffee and hot tea. I moved to the US exactly five years ago and sought asylum from many things including domestic violence that I endured for 16 years."

"I am a single mum raising my five kids on my own. Even though the age I'm turning this year seems too serious. I am choosing to relive my early life while healing my nervous system. I am a beautiful work in progress." Daniella wrote.

Daniella Atim
Daniella Atim Pulse Live Kenya

Responding to the allegations, the Leone Island CEO noted that anyone in need of the details on the allegations should call his estranged wife.

Every time there’s power or success, there is also power that brings setbacks. But that doesn’t hurt me, and I am not moved. For those that need details, please call her in America and ask her. But at the end of the day, I am doing my work."

READ: Chameleone's brother Humphrey Mayanja passes on

He added that he is only human and sometimes fail but leaves judgement to God, stating that his focus for now is making money.

“I am not an angel; I fail sometimes and succeed sometimes. My role now is to work, look for money for myself, and my kids, and make myself happy. The rest I leave for God; he will judge.” Chameleone added in a recent interview with BBS TV.

In the wake of the allegations, MC Kats, a friend of the Leone Island boss defended the singer, noting that he has been supporting his family.

Jose Chameleone and Daniella Atim
Jose Chameleone and Daniella Atim Pulse Live Kenya

Kats said on his After 5 show that Chameleone even showed him proof of electronic transactions indicating that he has been sending at least $10,000 to Daniella every month.

The couple walked down the aisle in a lavish ceremony in 2010 and have five children together.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
