Ugandan star Jose Chameleone has responded to allegations of violence that were recently brought to light by his estranged wife Daniella Atim who currently lives in the US.
Jose Chameleone addresses claims of physical violence & abuse by estranged wife
Jose Chameleone's estranged wife stated that she moved to the US exactly five years ago and sought asylum from many things including domestic violence after enduring for 16 years
Recommended articles
Daniella who has five children with the singer recently took to social media in a tell-it-all post in which she stated that she endured 16 years of physical violence and abuse that drove her to seek asylum in the United States with her kids.
"I wasn't social for a very long time and I am enjoying it now. I am a foodie and I love coffee and hot tea. I moved to the US exactly five years ago and sought asylum from many things including domestic violence that I endured for 16 years."
"I am a single mum raising my five kids on my own. Even though the age I'm turning this year seems too serious. I am choosing to relive my early life while healing my nervous system. I am a beautiful work in progress." Daniella wrote.
Responding to the allegations, the Leone Island CEO noted that anyone in need of the details on the allegations should call his estranged wife.
“Every time there’s power or success, there is also power that brings setbacks. But that doesn’t hurt me, and I am not moved. For those that need details, please call her in America and ask her. But at the end of the day, I am doing my work."
He added that he is only human and sometimes fail but leaves judgement to God, stating that his focus for now is making money.
“I am not an angel; I fail sometimes and succeed sometimes. My role now is to work, look for money for myself, and my kids, and make myself happy. The rest I leave for God; he will judge.” Chameleone added in a recent interview with BBS TV.
In the wake of the allegations, MC Kats, a friend of the Leone Island boss defended the singer, noting that he has been supporting his family.
Kats said on his After 5 show that Chameleone even showed him proof of electronic transactions indicating that he has been sending at least $10,000 to Daniella every month.
The couple walked down the aisle in a lavish ceremony in 2010 and have five children together.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke