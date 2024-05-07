The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Gladys Shollei talks failed marriage, raising 4 children & marrying ex-boyfriend

Lynet Okumu

Gladys Boss Shollei, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, has talked about her first marriage and the decision to marry her ex-boyfriend.

Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei at the International Parliamentarians Panel for Freedom of Religion, or Belief (IPPFoRB) Conference at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 2, 2023
Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei at the International Parliamentarians Panel for Freedom of Religion, or Belief (IPPFoRB) Conference at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 2, 2023

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Gladys Boss Shollei, has shared intimate details about her life.

In an interview with TV47 on the segment 'Mfahamu Kiongozi', the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative delved into her past, discussing her first failed marriage, raising her four children, and her subsequent marriage to an ex-boyfriend from her university days.

Shollei's 25-year marriage to her ex-husband, Sam Shollei, ended in divorce in January 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT
Glady's Shollei, with her ex husband Sam Shollei
Glady's Shollei, with her ex husband Sam Shollei Glady's Shollei, with her ex husband Sam Shollei Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gladys Shollei opens up on Nursing her daughter

Despite keeping their marital issues private, the divorce eventually became public knowledge upon its finalisation. According to Shollei, she had three children from her first marriage.

"I had three children, from that marriage and a fourth one and that marriage fell apart," she said.

Moving forward, Shollei entered a relationship with Neil Horn, a man she had dated during her university years at the University of Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their love story gained public attention in 2020 when their pictures circulated on social media.

A collage of Gladys Shollei and her hubby Neil Horn
A collage of Gladys Shollei and her hubby Neil Horn A collage of Gladys Shollei and her hubby Neil Horn Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Inside the life of Gladys Shollei: Happily married, to messy divorce and moving on with a new lover

The couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding in Kenya, followed by a white wedding in Cape Town. They later hosted a celebration in Kenya for relatives who couldn't attend the Cape Town ceremony.

"And yes I moved on and I'm married to somebody I always knew. I dated him in ...before..... when I was at the University of Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We had a traditional wedding here in Kenya, then I had a white wedding in Cape Town, and then later had a small celebration here in Kenya for my cousins and relatives who didn't come to Cape Town," she said.

Neil Horn, Shollei's husband, is a Specialist Psychiatrist, as per his LinkedIn profile. He currently serves as a part-time Specialist Psychiatrist at the Chiromo Hospital Group.

Gladys Shollei and her alleged lover
Gladys Shollei and her alleged lover Gladys Shollei and her alleged lover Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gladys Shollei spills the beans, confirms receiving threats after pictures with Neil Horn went viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Shollei shared joyous wedding photos of her son's marriage in July 2023, expressing pride as he welcomed his bride, Ms. Joy Cheptile.

"My heart overflowed with joy and pride as my son, Dr. Kim Kogos, tied the knot with his beautiful bride, Ms. Joy Cheptile," she exclaimed.

As the mother of the groom, Shollei extended her heartfelt wishes to the newlywed couple, hoping for their enduring happiness and abundant blessings in their marriage.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A photo of millennials working in an office

9 changes most millennials crave in the workplace

Christina Lewis recuperating in hospital after successful surgical intervention

Update on entrepreneur Christina Lewis' health

A tropical cyclone

How cyclones develop & precautions to stay safe

A group of people praying together [Image Credit: Tima Miroshnichenko]

Staying afloat: 6 tips for maintaining sanity during Kenya's flooding crisis