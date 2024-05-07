Gladys Shollei talks failed marriage, raising 4 children & marrying ex-boyfriend

In an interview with TV47 on the segment 'Mfahamu Kiongozi', the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative delved into her past, discussing her first failed marriage, raising her four children, and her subsequent marriage to an ex-boyfriend from her university days.

Shollei on her 1st marriage

Shollei's 25-year marriage to her ex-husband, Sam Shollei, ended in divorce in January 2020.

Glady's Shollei, with her ex husband Sam Shollei Pulse Live Kenya

Despite keeping their marital issues private, the divorce eventually became public knowledge upon its finalisation. According to Shollei, she had three children from her first marriage.

"I had three children, from that marriage and a fourth one and that marriage fell apart," she said.

Moving forward, Shollei entered a relationship with Neil Horn, a man she had dated during her university years at the University of Cape Town.

Their love story gained public attention in 2020 when their pictures circulated on social media.

A collage of Gladys Shollei and her hubby Neil Horn Pulse Live Kenya

The couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding in Kenya, followed by a white wedding in Cape Town. They later hosted a celebration in Kenya for relatives who couldn't attend the Cape Town ceremony.

"And yes I moved on and I'm married to somebody I always knew. I dated him in ...before..... when I was at the University of Cape Town.

"We had a traditional wedding here in Kenya, then I had a white wedding in Cape Town, and then later had a small celebration here in Kenya for my cousins and relatives who didn't come to Cape Town," she said.

Neil Horn, Shollei's husband, is a Specialist Psychiatrist, as per his LinkedIn profile. He currently serves as a part-time Specialist Psychiatrist at the Chiromo Hospital Group.

Gladys Shollei and her alleged lover Pulse Live Kenya

Shollei's son weds in glamorous event

Shollei shared joyous wedding photos of her son's marriage in July 2023, expressing pride as he welcomed his bride, Ms. Joy Cheptile.

"My heart overflowed with joy and pride as my son, Dr. Kim Kogos, tied the knot with his beautiful bride, Ms. Joy Cheptile," she exclaimed.