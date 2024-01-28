Kamene Goro gives update on her health & lessons learnt after leaving hospital

In an update to her fans on her Instastories, the popular media personality shared that she has been discharged from hospital to recuperate at home.

She expressed gratitude to God as she embarked on the next phase of her recovery.

"Finally been discharged to embark on the hardest part of my recovery. God is good," Kamene shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She shared that her difficult experience through the journey of hospitalization and recovery was an important learning point, especially on her support system.

She added that she is glad to have learnt the much that she has through this difficult time without delving into the details.

"This journey really taught me a lot about my support system. And I'm honestly so happy to learn all I'm learning in this particularly tough phase of this year," she added.

Kamene was admitted to Karen hospital in Nairobi where she underwent a knee surgery and provided an update to her fans on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have come to repair my knee, I think I have told you guys the story before. Yeah so I tore my meniscus and I am mmh, yeah so I am due for surgery this morning," the former Kiss FM presenter explained.

"I am a little bit anxious about the whole anaesthesia thing, I don't know this time round coz every other time I haven't been anxious about it but anyway so yes that is the surgery I am going in for I am hoping I will be able to walk as soon as possible coz I think for me he recovery is usually harder than the surgery," Kamene added.

Husband DJ Bonez by her side

The diva shared another update after the successful surgery with her husband DJ Bonez by her side as she recuperated.

ADVERTISEMENT

She first shared her plans to undergo surgery to get an implant in her knee in August 2023.

Kamene explained that her meniscus three times, resulting in complications.

Pulse Live Kenya

She added that the challenges had nothing to do with her weight as a plus-size woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve torn my meniscus three times. It’s not a weight thing. So I’m due to fix the third tear and get an implant,” Kamene explained.