The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Kamene Goro gives update on her health & lessons learnt after leaving hospital

Charles Ouma

This journey really taught me a lot about my support system. And I'm honestly so happy to learn all I'm learning in this particularly tough phase of this year - Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro
Kamene Goro

Renowned media personality Kamene Goro has been discharged from hospital after undergoing a successful surgery.

Recommended articles

In an update to her fans on her Instastories, the popular media personality shared that she has been discharged from hospital to recuperate at home.

She expressed gratitude to God as she embarked on the next phase of her recovery.

"Finally been discharged to embark on the hardest part of my recovery. God is good," Kamene shared.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kamene Goro
Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

She shared that her difficult experience through the journey of hospitalization and recovery was an important learning point, especially on her support system.

She added that she is glad to have learnt the much that she has through this difficult time without delving into the details.

"This journey really taught me a lot about my support system. And I'm honestly so happy to learn all I'm learning in this particularly tough phase of this year," she added.

Kamene was admitted to Karen hospital in Nairobi where she underwent a knee surgery and provided an update to her fans on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Obinna is still struggling with the fact that I'm married - Kamene Goro reveals

"I have come to repair my knee, I think I have told you guys the story before. Yeah so I tore my meniscus and I am mmh, yeah so I am due for surgery this morning," the former Kiss FM presenter explained.

"I am a little bit anxious about the whole anaesthesia thing, I don't know this time round coz every other time I haven't been anxious about it but anyway so yes that is the surgery I am going in for I am hoping I will be able to walk as soon as possible coz I think for me he recovery is usually harder than the surgery," Kamene added.

Husband DJ Bonez by her side

The diva shared another update after the successful surgery with her husband DJ Bonez by her side as she recuperated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Andrew Kibe's return won't affect Kamene Goro's stance on their reconciliation

She first shared her plans to undergo surgery to get an implant in her knee in August 2023.

Kamene explained that her meniscus three times, resulting in complications.

Kamene Goro
Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

She added that the challenges had nothing to do with her weight as a plus-size woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve torn my meniscus three times. It’s not a weight thing. So I’m due to fix the third tear and get an implant,” Kamene explained.

The surgery from which she is recuperating came five months later.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kamene Goro gives update on her health & lessons learnt after leaving hospital

Kamene Goro gives update on her health & lessons learnt after leaving hospital

Carol Katrue calls out Miracle Baby's baby mama, gives update on his health

Carol Katrue calls out Miracle Baby's baby mama, gives update on his health

Emotional Claudia Naisabwa resigns from KTN on her media anniversary

Emotional Claudia Naisabwa resigns from KTN on her media anniversary

Bahati's candid message to son Morgan as he joins boarding school

Bahati's candid message to son Morgan as he joins boarding school

'Mali Safi Chito' singer, Otile Brown & Ssaru among top earners in MCSK payout

'Mali Safi Chito' singer, Otile Brown & Ssaru among top earners in MCSK payout

Top 6 fresh songs of the week

Top 6 fresh songs of the week

Meet Martha Katana: The rich, watchful & controlling mum of 'Becky' series

Meet Martha Katana: The rich, watchful & controlling mum of 'Becky' series

Maribe defends herself after postponement of judgement in Monica Kimani murder trial

Maribe defends herself after postponement of judgement in Monica Kimani murder trial

Kate Actress leads protest against femicide [Video]

Kate Actress leads protest against femicide [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lilian Muli

Lilian Muli speaks on her painful reunion with ex who had pregnant side chick

Judy Nyawira & daughter Mumbus

Abel Mutua's daughter Mumbus joins prestigious secondary school [Fee structure]

Esther Musila's daughter Gilda Naibei & rapper Prezzo's cosy photo fuels relationship speculation

Esther Musila's daughter Gilda sparks relationship speculation with Prezzo after cosy photo

Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023

Fans cheer as Charlene Ruto joins 'Mzabibu' craze with smooth moves [Video]