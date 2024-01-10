Obinna is still struggling with the fact that I'm married - Kamene Goro reveals

Kamene, who is now married to DJ Bonez, revealed that she has observed some underlying issues with Oga Obinna that she fears could lead to serious problems with her husband.

Oga Obinna & Kamene's friendly cooking session takes a turn

A video posted on Kamene's channel on January 9 captures a casual cooking session where Oga Obinna is seen teaching Kamene how to prepare Omena in her kitchen.

However, tensions arose when Obinna attempted to remove something from Kamene's face, leading to a moment of discomfort.

DJ Bonez, not pleased with Obinna's actions, quickly intervened and warned him not to overstep boundaries with his wife.

"Enyewe kuna washikaji wnegine washenzi sana.Ndio Omena amepika vizuri lakini sasa mambo ya kushika mke wangu ati sijui unamtolea kitu ni heshima gani? Siku zingine jiheshimu," he said.

He expressed frustration with Obinna's behavior, emphasising the importance of respecting personal boundaries in other people's homes.

"UKija kwa nyumba za watu heshimu watu na wake zao. Sio kuja kupapasapapasa wake za watu.

Obinna is still struggling with the fact that I'm married - Kamene Goro

Kamene on the other hand echoed her husband's sentiments and expressed concern about Oga Obinna's struggle to accept her marital status.

"I'm concerned about Obinna. he's my homie, a friend and of course, we have worked together but I still feel like he's struggling with the fact that am married. I feel like kuna ka familiarity fulani I feel like he needs to step back kiasi," she said.

She acknowledged the familiarity between her and Obinna but emphasized the need for him to recognize the presence of her husband in their home.

"He's my boy he can show up in the house but jua kuna mwanamume pia kwa nyumba. The thing on my face came from a good place and I know for him it's just like second nature, but I just feel like someone needs to hold his hands through this process," she said.

She pointed out that some actions, however well-intentioned, can create awkward situations and put her in a tricky spot with her spouse.

"Obinna nakupenda sana but am married now. There are just some stuff that you can't be doing coz it's just gonna put me in a tricky situation with my husband. There are a lot of underlying issues that I've seen coming up to the surface and I dont know how am going to deal with them coz here is my hubby and then my friend," she said.

Kamene's plea for understanding

Kamene took a moment to address Oga Obinna directly, expressing her love and friendship while urging him to respect her marriage.

She acknowledged the challenges of transitioning from a close friendship to a married life and emphasized the need for Obinna to navigate this change with sensitivity.

She advised him on the need to step back and reassess certain behaviors that may be causing discomfort in her marital life.

She recognised that there are underlying issues surfacing and expressed uncertainty about how to address them, given the complexity of balancing a friendship with a marriage.

Oga Obinna's defense

Oga Obinna, in his defense, shared his perspective, noting that Kamene frequently mentioned DJ Bonez in their conversations.

He expressed disappointment over the lack of a private moment during the cooking session, as Kamene consistently brought up her husband, even when the focus was supposed to be on their friendship.

