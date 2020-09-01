Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro has opened up on the most romantic thing her Tanzanian ex-husband ever did for her.

Speaking on Jalang’o TV, the radio presenter said that it was on her birthday and the ex-husband hired a whole Island for the two of them, for a whole weekend.

According Kamene, all this happened about 4 years ago, and they had to fly from Dar es Salaam to another Island, before they took a one hour boat ride to the exclusive Island.

Kamene Goro opens up on the most Romantic thing her ex-husband ever did

“It was around my birthday and long story short he went and hired a whole island for just me and him. I didn’t know he told me we were going to Dar es Salaam and we get there and we are chilling there for like a whole day and then there’s another Island we flew to on a small plane then got on to a boat for a whole hour. And it’s this really beautiful Island, it’s called Thanda. It’s really small in the middle of somewhere in Tanzania. A whole weekend. It was the most amazing thing,” said Kamene Goro.

This comes even as the Kiss 100 presenter previously disclosed that they parted ways with her filthy rich ex-husband weeks to their white wedding.

Kamene said that she also caught him cheating and this got her depressed to the point of contemplating suicide and one time, she took 70 sleeping pills hoping to take away her life but she was not successful.

Kamene Goro and her husband had been together for 4 years during which they were married for about a year in a civil wedding.