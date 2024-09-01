The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Pastor Kanyari’s 1st meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse gets daughter Sky emotional [Video]

Charles Ouma

The heartwarming moment when Betty Bayo's spouse Hiram Gitau met Pastor Kanyari for the first time was captured on camera and shared online.

Pastor Kanyari’s first meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse Tosh
Pastor Kanyari’s first meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse Tosh

Gospel singer Betty Bayo’s oldest daughter Sky could not hold back her excitement after arranging for a meeting in which controversial city preacher, Pastor Victor Kanyari met the singer’s current husband, Hiram Gitau.

Recommended articles

The heartwarming moment when Tosh met Kanyari for the first time was captured on camera and shared online by Sky.

Her excitement reflected in the description of the meeting in which she noted that the video was going to be one of a kind.

Pastor Kanyari’s first meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse Tosh
Pastor Kanyari’s first meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse Tosh Pastor Kanyari’s first meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse Tosh Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In her video, Sky described the day’s events with enthusiasm: “Today’s video is going to be hot, hotter, hottest!” Sky wrote on her YouTube channel where she shared the video.

The meeting was planned by the teenager in secret and the two men did not get a wind of it until their meeting.

READ: Betty Bayo addresses leaked WhatsApp conversation linking her to married man

Sky was excited to be camera with her two dads for the first time and expressed that she adores both men, explaining her relationship with each of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know you don’t know this, but I have two dads. One is my biological dad, and the other is currently married to my mum.” The two men had never met publicly before.

Explaining the routine in her parents’ current co-parenting arrangement, Sky revealed that the preacher who is her biological father typically picks them at the gate and does not enter the house where Betty and Hiram reside.

READ: Betty Bayo's bold message after ex-husband Kanyari prayed for their reunion

Her aunty drops them off but this time round, the teenager wanted to have a different experience in which her two dads would end up meeting and requested Tosh to drop them instead.

“I really wanted my two dads to meet, so I thought, why not?” Sky narrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minutes preceding the meeting saw a tense Sky ask Tosh if he would engage in a fight with Kanyari.

“Are you going to fight him?” Sky asked to which Tosh responded: “Why should I fight him? Has he wronged me?”

Pastor Kanyari’s first meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse Tosh
Pastor Kanyari’s first meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse Tosh Pastor Kanyari’s first meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse Tosh Pulse Live Kenya

The tension gave way to excitement as the two men approached each other with smiles on their faces and exchanged pleasantries as they shook hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hio ni poa, nafurahi. For the first time we meet…“Ngai, I am so happy. I have never seen you with my eyes. Naskianga,” Kanyari stated, acknowledging that it was their first meeting to which Tosh responded that it was his first time to see the preacher face to face.

“I just see you, but for the first time nimekuona uso kwa uso.” Tosh stated.

READ: Kanyari's TikTok journey takes new turn after Ezekiel Mutua's appointment

“You caught me by surprise today. Why are you surprising me like this?” Kanyari asked Sky as they walked away.

He also assured his daughter who had expected a fight that she had no reason to fight Tosh.

ADVERTISEMENT
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor Kanyari’s 1st meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse gets daughter Sky emotional [Video]

Pastor Kanyari’s 1st meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse gets daughter Sky emotional [Video]

Never again – Vera Sidika reflects on failed marriage & major change during Covid

Never again – Vera Sidika reflects on failed marriage & major change during Covid

Kate Actress heaps praises on bae Mike Mwangi in heartwarming birthday message

Kate Actress heaps praises on bae Mike Mwangi in heartwarming birthday message

Zabron Singers release new song to honour departed colleague Marco Joseph

Zabron Singers release new song to honour departed colleague Marco Joseph

Truth behind Amber Ray & Phoina’s 1-year friendship break

Truth behind Amber Ray & Phoina’s 1-year friendship break

Willis Raburu’s Wabebe Experience brings Sk8 City to life [Pulse Editor's Review]

Willis Raburu’s Wabebe Experience brings Sk8 City to life [Pulse Editor's Review]

Fans, celebrities console Mr Seed after loss of his mother

Fans, celebrities console Mr Seed after loss of his mother

Biggest stereotype Okello Max faces for being a celebrity [Video]

Biggest stereotype Okello Max faces for being a celebrity [Video]

Rev Natasha talks about early life, Japanese boyfriend & 12 years of singleness

Rev Natasha talks about early life, Japanese boyfriend & 12 years of singleness

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Director Trevor with his girlfriend Kiki Love

Director Trevor, girlfriend Kiki Love talk baby plans & joint YouTube channel

Isaiah Carrier aka Baba Jimmy and his wife Judith

Why Mama Jimmy spent her wedding night on the couch

Radio presenter and corporate MC Lotan Salapei

Radio presenter Lotan Salapei exits Homeboyz Radio after 6 years

Singer Okello Max

Biggest stereotype Okello Max faces for being a celebrity [Video]