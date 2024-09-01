Pastor Kanyari’s 1st meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse gets daughter Sky emotional [Video]

The heartwarming moment when Tosh met Kanyari for the first time was captured on camera and shared online by Sky.

Her excitement reflected in the description of the meeting in which she noted that the video was going to be one of a kind.

Pastor Kanyari’s first meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse Tosh Pulse Live Kenya

In her video, Sky described the day’s events with enthusiasm: “Today’s video is going to be hot, hotter, hottest!” Sky wrote on her YouTube channel where she shared the video.

How Pastor Kanyari's meeting with Betty Bayo's current spouse was arranged

The meeting was planned by the teenager in secret and the two men did not get a wind of it until their meeting.

Sky was excited to be camera with her two dads for the first time and expressed that she adores both men, explaining her relationship with each of them.

“I know you don’t know this, but I have two dads. One is my biological dad, and the other is currently married to my mum.” The two men had never met publicly before.

Explaining the routine in her parents’ current co-parenting arrangement, Sky revealed that the preacher who is her biological father typically picks them at the gate and does not enter the house where Betty and Hiram reside.

Her aunty drops them off but this time round, the teenager wanted to have a different experience in which her two dads would end up meeting and requested Tosh to drop them instead.

“I really wanted my two dads to meet, so I thought, why not?” Sky narrated.

Sky get tense as Pastor Kanyari meets Hiram Gitau

Minutes preceding the meeting saw a tense Sky ask Tosh if he would engage in a fight with Kanyari.

“Are you going to fight him?” Sky asked to which Tosh responded: “Why should I fight him? Has he wronged me?”

The tension gave way to excitement as the two men approached each other with smiles on their faces and exchanged pleasantries as they shook hands.

“Hio ni poa, nafurahi. For the first time we meet…“Ngai, I am so happy. I have never seen you with my eyes. Naskianga,” Kanyari stated, acknowledging that it was their first meeting to which Tosh responded that it was his first time to see the preacher face to face.

“I just see you, but for the first time nimekuona uso kwa uso.” Tosh stated.

“You caught me by surprise today. Why are you surprising me like this?” Kanyari asked Sky as they walked away.

He also assured his daughter who had expected a fight that she had no reason to fight Tosh.