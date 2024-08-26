The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Betty Bayo addresses leaked WhatsApp conversation linking her to married man

Lynet Okumu

The leaked conversation features a man expressing his desire to have a committed relationship with a woman called Betty Bayo.

Betty Bayo
Betty Bayo
  • A leaked WhatsApp conversation sparked rumors and controversy involving Betty Bayo and a married man named Martin
  • After the conversation went viral, Betty Bayo addressed the rumors on social media and distanced herself from the controversial chat
  • Betty Bayo emphasized her respect for the marriage institution and asked netizens to stop spreading baseless rumors

Betty Bayo, a well-known gospel artist, has recently spoken out after a viral WhatsApp conversation was linked to her.

The chat, which has been circulating widely on social media, allegedly involved a woman named Betty Bayo and a married man named Martin.

The conversation sparked rumours and controversy, leading Betty to address the issue publicly.

Betty Bayo
Betty Bayo

The leaked conversation features a man named Martin expressing his desire to have a committed relationship with Betty.

Betty, I told you that I wanted you. I mean it. I want it to be committed,” he wrote in the chat. Martin further stated that he would furnish a house to make her feel like a queen.

"I will furnish the house to make you feel like the queen you are. Bayo, you deserve me," he wrote.

In response, the woman, who was addressed as Betty Bayo, made it clear that she does not date married men. Despite her refusal, Martin continued to propose a plan to deceive the public. He suggested that Betty could marry a young man to maintain a good public image, offering to pay this man Sh100,000 per month to act as her husband. Martin emphasised that this fake husband should never be intimate with her.

"Get a young man and marry him for public image. I pay him Sh100k monthly to act as your husband. But he should never touch you," he continued.

To further conceal their arrangement, Martin advised her to find a dark-skinned man so that any children they might have wouldn’t raise suspicion. The woman in the chat replied, “Do you realise I am a born-again Christian who respects the marriage institution?” Martin's response was, “That makes the two of us.”

Betty Bayo
Betty Bayo
After the conversation went viral, Betty Bayo took to social media to address the rumors. She shared a screenshot of the chat with the caption, “What is this? I saw myself trending. Is there another Betty? Don’t they know that I am married?”

By making this statement, Betty distanced herself from the controversial chat and expressed her frustration over the spread of false information.

To further clarify her stance, Betty tagged her current husband in the post and asked netizens to stop spreading baseless rumours.

Betty Bayo and her husband Hiram Gitau alias Tash in an undisclosed location
Betty Bayo and her husband Hiram Gitau alias Tash in an undisclosed location
Betty Bayo was previously married to Pastor Kanyari, but their marriage ended in 2015. The separation was highly publicized, drawing a lot of attention and media coverage.

Despite the challenges of her past, Betty has focused on rebuilding her life and finding happiness. She is now in a relationship with a man named Tash, who appears to be supportive and loving.

Recent posts on her social media reflect a sense of peace and contentment, suggesting that Betty has found a positive and stable relationship with Tash.

Gospel singer Betty Bayo
Gospel singer Betty Bayo

Her ex-husband Pastor Kanyari has also been in the spotlight for his efforts to find a new wife. He has been actively seeking a partner, even going as far as to use social media platforms like TikTok to reach out.

Lynet Okumu
