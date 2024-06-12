The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Betty Bayo's bold message after ex-husband Kanyari prayed for their reunion

Lynet Okumu

According to Kanyari, his ex-wife Betty Bayo has not had another child with her current husband, which he believes leaves the door open for them to potentially reconcile.

Gospel singer Betty Bayo (Facebook)
Gospel singer Betty Bayo (Facebook)

Gospel singer Betty Bayo recently took to social media to share a special moment with her partner, Tash.

This post appears to be a subtle response to comments made by Bayo’s ex-husband, Kanyari, during a recent TikTok live session.

During the session, Kanyari expressed his hope of reuniting with Bayo, stating that he clings to hope since Bayo has not had a child since their highly publicized divorce.

Salvation Healing Ministry pastor, Victor Kanyari
Salvation Healing Ministry pastor, Victor Kanyari
Speaking to TikToker Choffri, Kanyari affirmed his belief that Bayo would return to him, bolstered by Choffri's prayer that Bayo would not remarry or have children with another man.

In the post, Bayo is seen in a tight hug with Tash, alongside their daughter. The photo was captioned with a poignant message for her followers:

"For those trusting God for a permanent marriage partner. May God give you a prayer partner, not a prayer item," she wrote.

Gospel singer Betty Bayo with her hubby Tash (Facebook)
Gospel singer Betty Bayo with her hubby Tash (Facebook)
Bayo's post received an outpouring of support from her followers, many of whom urged her not to consider returning to Kanyari.

They expressed that she appeared much happier with Tash and encouraged her to continue moving forward in her new relationship.

In a recent television interview, Betty Bayo made a bold claim that her current marriage to Tash is her first, describing her previous relationship with Kanyari as a mere 'come we stay' arrangement.

Gospel singer Betty Bayo
Gospel singer Betty Bayo
This assertion prompted Kanyari to respond and clarify the true nature of their past relationship.

Kanyari revealed that their union had the blessings of Betty Bayo’s parents, highlighting that he had paid the dowry, which, according to tradition, should be returned to him in the event of separation.

He emphasised his enduring presence in Bayo's life as the man who came first and shared the deep love and affection he continues to have for their children.

Gospel singer Betty Bayo with her hubby Tash (Facebook)
Gospel singer Betty Bayo with her hubby Tash (Facebook)
Betty Bayo and Kanyari's relationship came to an end in 2015, a separation that was widely publicized. Since then, Bayo has sought to move on and build a new life with Tash.

Her recent posts reflect a sense of peace and contentment, suggesting that she has found a supportive and loving partner in Tash.

Kanyari on the other hand, has been here and there trying to find a wife even on TikTok.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
