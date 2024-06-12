Betty Bayo's bold message after ex-husband Kanyari prayed for their reunion

This post appears to be a subtle response to comments made by Bayo’s ex-husband, Kanyari, during a recent TikTok live session.

During the session, Kanyari expressed his hope of reuniting with Bayo, stating that he clings to hope since Bayo has not had a child since their highly publicized divorce.

Salvation Healing Ministry pastor, Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to TikToker Choffri, Kanyari affirmed his belief that Bayo would return to him, bolstered by Choffri's prayer that Bayo would not remarry or have children with another man.

Betty Bayo's message after ex-hubby Kanyari accepted prayer to unite with her

In the post, Bayo is seen in a tight hug with Tash, alongside their daughter. The photo was captioned with a poignant message for her followers:

"For those trusting God for a permanent marriage partner. May God give you a prayer partner, not a prayer item," she wrote.

Gospel singer Betty Bayo with her hubby Tash (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayo's post received an outpouring of support from her followers, many of whom urged her not to consider returning to Kanyari.

They expressed that she appeared much happier with Tash and encouraged her to continue moving forward in her new relationship.

Kanyari's response after Betty Bayo's claims they were never married

In a recent television interview, Betty Bayo made a bold claim that her current marriage to Tash is her first, describing her previous relationship with Kanyari as a mere 'come we stay' arrangement.

Gospel singer Betty Bayo Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

This assertion prompted Kanyari to respond and clarify the true nature of their past relationship.

Kanyari revealed that their union had the blessings of Betty Bayo’s parents, highlighting that he had paid the dowry, which, according to tradition, should be returned to him in the event of separation.

He emphasised his enduring presence in Bayo's life as the man who came first and shared the deep love and affection he continues to have for their children.

Gospel singer Betty Bayo with her hubby Tash (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

Moving on from the past

ADVERTISEMENT

Betty Bayo and Kanyari's relationship came to an end in 2015, a separation that was widely publicized. Since then, Bayo has sought to move on and build a new life with Tash.

Her recent posts reflect a sense of peace and contentment, suggesting that she has found a supportive and loving partner in Tash.