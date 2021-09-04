Karen Nyamu shares cryptic message on Instagram about her relationship status

She accompanied the post with lyrics from Justin Bieber's Nothing Like Us. "Tell me was it worth it? We were so perfect. But baby I just want you to see. There's nothing like us, there's nothing like you and me. Together through the storm."

Domestic abuse

This post comes weeks after Nyamu accused Kikuyu musician Samuel Muchoki of domestic abuse through a live video on her Instagram account.

Nyamu who is a Director at Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company said the argument ensued after her trip to Mombasa which she said was work-related.

She claimed that he stormed into her house on Monday, night August 7, and accused her of cheating on suspicion that she was with another man in Mombasa.

The aspiring politician accused the musician of punching her in the face and destroying her iPhone 12 pro max which retails for Sh150,000.

“He has just come to my house and beat me up so badly threatening to kill me and go to Kamiti,” She said.

Nyamu said she would file a police report and take Samidoh to court despite it being the first time he has laid his hands on her.

“I was hiding in one of the bathrooms in my spare bedrooms but he check all around until he found me,” she continued.

"I have been beaten, my hair has been removed. And I am just 3 months pregnant. We women are so stupid, we have to teach these violent guys a lesson," Nyamu added.

She said such insecurities are the reason she doesn't wish to get married, especially to a man who is possessive.

The lawyer also revealed that she had expressed her thoughts on their toxic relationship to Samidoh.

Karen and Samidoh tumultuous affair

In February 2021, Karen confirmed that the Kikuyu singer is the father to her son Sam Muchoki Jnr after months’ of speculations.

In March, Samidoh confirmed that indeed he had an affair with Karen Nyamu, which led to the birth of their son.

The singer said that he had put his family and himself in a bad situation, but has never left his wife of 11 years, for another woman.