My father disappeared in 2006 – Kartelo

Popular comedian Nick Chege popularly known as Kartelo has revealed that his father disappeared in 2006 and since then they have never seen him again.

Speaking to Betty Kyallo on Weekend with Betty the comedian disclosed that his father woke up to go to work as usual but never came back home. When they realized that he was missing, they looked for him in hospitals, mortuary, and in prisons but their efforts were in vain.

“Mzae unajua alidisappear si eti alideady, alidisappear tu. Aliamka asubuhi akaenda job na hajai rudi. Nlikua namjua na alidisappear 2006. Tulimtafuta jela tukamfuta mortuary, hosi but hajai patikana. Akatangazwa mpaka sahii hajai patikana” said Kartelo.

He also disclosed that his father was a good family man but was an alcoholic and suffered from depression.

“Alikua family man mpoa but alikua alcoholic. Na ilikua inatumess sana ju pesa yote alikua anapata ilikua inaenda kwa pombe. But alikua depressed”.

The funny man told Betty that when he disappeared they thought he would come back since he always disappeared and came back, but this one time he never did. Kartelo revealed that his dad was a conman and sometimes he would be arrested for the crime and be released later.

They waited for a month, two months, a year, two years, but he never showed up. That's when they reported him missing but he was never found.

“Tulikua tunadhani ni jokes. Mzae wangu alikua conman Fulani so alikua ana disappear from time to time. Mzae wangu angeenda uskie alicon mse dooh maze anadissapear two months halafu all of a sudden unaona ametoka jela. Anatoka inda. So kidogo kidogo maze anadisappear mnaenda mnapata alikua Mombasa huko hata alibuy Lorry wao hubebanga mchanga. So venye alidisappear tukatake kama kawaida mzae tukajua atarudi tu. Then one month two month, ikaenda one year two years. So tulirealize after two years mzae amedissapear kutoka hiyo time sahii ni over 10 years. So after hapo ndio search ikaanza akatafutwa kwa redio..wazazi wake walikua na doo so walimtafuta sana but hakupatikana" said kartelo.

Asked on what he would tell his dad if he was watching the show, Kartelo pleaded with his father to come back home because they loved him and that he had missed him.

“naeza ambia maze arudi home mamabo iko fine na vijana wake wamegrow. Aliniachanga nikiwa mtoi mdogo, Arudi tu si tuanampenda na tunamtambu sana na mi nimemmiss” said the comedian.

The Milele Fm presenter also disclosed that her mother went through a hard time because she used to wash clothes where the pay was sh 150, just to make ends meet.

Kartelo thanked his mum for standing by him and the rest of his siblings since she had a choice of leaving them like his dad did but she chose to stay and made sure they were okay. He said that the reason he worked hard was to make sure her mum lived the life she never got to live when she was raising them.

“Naeza mwambia shukran sana mum na everything yenye nafanya nam owe a lot. Yaani singekua hapa maybeNingekua kwa street ama ningekua nimedeady hata yeye angendokea kama mzae but amekua mstrong, she the most strongest woman mwenye najua and everyday nitaishi tu kuimpress na kufanya anything yenye tu naeza fanya kumake sure ameishi ile life hakuishi akiwa anatulea. Mum ni mspecial sana"