Milele Fm Presenter Nick Chege popularly known as Kartelo is looking for a girlfriend ahead of Valentine's day and he is not just looking for any ordinary girlfriend but a police officer.

Speaking during his show dubbed Bangaiza reloaded with Chris, Kartelo revealed that he wanted a female police officer who wrote the Occurrence Book (OB) in a police station.

“Sitaki wa Jela sitaki wa band, sitaki wa misitu, ama wa KWS nataka karao na si CID ama flying squad nataka hawa wa hapa mtaani huyo mwenye anaandikishanga OB huyo mwenye unapelekeanga kesi wenye wakona uniform mpya bora akue na pingu” said Kartello.

Kartello opens up on his ideal woman

This comes a few days after Comedian Chipukeezy sent the young man a message upon landing a job with with Milele FM.

In a post he shared after Kartelo was officially introduced on his show, The Chipukeezy show host said he was proud of the young comedian’s new milestone.

He went on to say that he (Kartelo) should always strive to be himself and not just fit into the new platform he has been given by Milele FM.

Chipu also encouraged young lads who left their homes in the village to come find a decent life in the City not to give up on their dreams, because one day things will work out in their favour.

“So proud of this soldier wasee wote wa ghetto Shagz wale manze bado wamekwama me nataka kuwaencourage manze unaeza toboa na hustle yako tu tia bidii usilale penda Mungu na atakubariki. Kama umekuja Nairobi kutoka shagz nab ado mlango hazijafunguliwa usikate tamaa, toka hapo nje ijenge nyumba zako na ugungulie utajipata umefungulia hao wasee walikuwa wamekufungia big up @kartelo_official wish you well. Don’t try to fit in kasee be you this Nairobi life you see ni kama moto ya pasi iwezi pika chapatti so wasikutishie. GHETTO YOUTH STAND UP walifunika sasa tufunue,” wrote Chipukeezy.