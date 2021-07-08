Jalang'o and Mwakideu reunite for Nandy festival

On Thursday, Jalang’o shared event posters on his Instagram account announcing that he will be travelling to Tanzania in company of Tanasha Donna, Masauti and Alex Mwakideu for the ongoing festival.

Kenyan musicians Masauti and Tanasha have been scheduled to perform at the festival, while Jalas and Mwakideu will play as hosts for the concert.

“ARUSHAAAAAA!!! NANI AKO ARUSHAAA! ARUSHAAA!! we are coming heavy for @officialnandy FESTIVAL!! This is such ana honour!! Watu wangu wa Tanzania Tunakuja!! Saana! @alex_mwakideu uko tayarii?

Crazyyy....My Kenyan people tunavuka border!!!” shared Jalang’o.

The festival which is sponsored by Tanzania Telecommunications Company Limited (TTCL) will see Nigerian artist Joeboy headline the event.

At the start of 2021, Nandy, teamed up with Joeboy to drop the smashing single ‘Number One‘. To date, it has close to six million views on Youtube.

In 2019, Willy Paul became the first Kenyan artist to take part at the annual event.

Dressed in a white skinny trouser, white T-shirt, yellow trench coat and white shoes, the former gospel artist performed in front of a huge crowd at Sumbawanga, Western Tanzania on June 5, 2019.

The festival carried by the TTCL Nandy Festival 2021 slogan has successfully been held in Mwanza, Kigoma and Dodoma Regions, with the latter being the most memorable.

At Dodoma, Tanzanian President Mama Samia Hassan Suluhu made a surprise phone call to singer Nandy while the festival was taking place.

President Samia noted that she called to congratulate the singer for her efforts to entertain Tanzanians as well as going beyond limits as a woman.

An excited Nandy shared the conversation online, confessing that she was overwhelmed by the support she had received from Mama Samia's government and how she (Samia) cares about artistes.

“SPEECHLESS 🙏🏻 Simu yako moja ya leo LiVE hapa Nandy Festival Dodoma Mama na Rais wetu Samia Suluhu Hassan leo umeiheshimisha sanaa, umetuheshimisha wasanii na unetuheshimisha vijana tunaoishi tukijituma na kila siku kuongeza ufanisi. Mama napiga goti kukushukuru, mimi na wenzangu na tasnia hii tumehemewa. ASANTE SANA MAMA👏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @samia_suluhu_hassan #WATAKAAAAAAAAAA TU!! 🔥🙌🏼🙈” shared Nandy.

During the conversation, The Head of state said that she wished to be part of the Dodoma concert but official assignments in Dar es Salaam couldn't allow her.

“…Waambie Wanchi nimewakimbia kidogo nina Majukumu ya Kikazi Dar es Salaam lakini ningependa sana kuwepo hapo siku ya Leo.