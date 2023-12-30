Kimani Mbugua offers apology, explains his recent activities that alarmed fans

A remorseful Kimani Mbugua also offered a profound apology to people whose names featured in the videos shared over the last few days when his videos of social media before explaining the reasons behind his actions.

“Let me apologize to the people I mentioned in my live videos. I mentioned Curry Wahu, I have never met her and I don’t know who he is but I think she is the most beautiful girl on the internet and everybody can see that.

"And to every other person I mentioned, you are in my head for some reason and I love you all and I’m okay,” Kimani added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured his fans that all is well, adding that all he wanted to do was to paint a vivid picture of how suffering from mental health illness looks like.

“Thank you for your assumptions… all the gimmicks that I have done were to show you guys how deep and dark being mentally ill is.

“You hear about a billion voices in your head and somehow you still live…existing is a privilege. Guys thank you so much for being the best, you guys watched as I went through all that,” He explained.

Kimani Mbugua on his daily struggles with mental health

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that what the public interacted with over the last few days is part of his life with mental health.

“It is just mental illness nothing special,” Kimani Mbugua added, noting that he has not lost his mind.

“I’m okay I have not lost my mind and that is just the other side of me. There are two Kimanis, the other one you saw and now men talking to you.

“It's just mental illness nothing special and I wanted to show everyone what mental illness looks like. It’s not glamorous. Stop glamorising mental illness it's not a good thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mental illness is torture without end and the greatest and most mysterious thing is wonder how to live with this disease side by side,” Kimani added.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Kimani, this raw portrayal of himself is unfamiliar to many Kenyans, as most netizens are unaware of the extent of his condition.