Akuku Danger in mourning as younger sister dies

Akuku Danger revealed that his younger sister lost the battle to sickle cell disease after a brave fight.

He added that the deceased was born with sickle cell disease, revealing that he was also born with the same.

The comedian shared the news in an emotional post on Sunday, July 30, 2023 writing:

“Woke up to the saddest News😭😭 My small siz Went To Be With The Lord Last Night. Like Me, she was born with sickle cell Disease and she succumbed to it.

“Rest Well Warrior, Nind gi kwe Merwa🕊️😭,” read the post from Akuku Danger.

Condolence messages streamed in with fans joining the comedian and family in prayers through the difficult times.

sandra_dacha: So so sad😢 Receive my heartfelt condolences Kuks.

terencecreative: Rest easy little sister 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

meena_ally: 🙏🙏 sending prayers to you and your family at this tough time, poleni sana May her soul rest easy Inshaallah