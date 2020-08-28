Media Personality Lillian Muli has expressed contentment in a fan who endorsed her for an MP’s seat back in her constituency “Mwala”, stating that she is glad that they are people out there who think good of her.

On Thursday, the Citizen TV news anchor shared a screenshot of a Facebook post made by a guy identified as Empirer Kithu, urging the people of Mwala Constituency to get used to their MP “Mapema”.

The statement had been shared in a Facebook Group called “Mwala Constituency University and College Students Development Forum” that has over 5.7K members.

“People from Mwala get used to your next Mp 2022 @lilianmulikanene” reads the Facebook Post.

Media Personality Lillian Muli

Grateful

Upon seeing the post, Ms Muli reverted back saying she is grateful for all those wishing her well.

“Someone just sent me this. Glad to see there are people out there who think so good of me” reacted Ms Muli.

Quickly, a good number of her Insta-family joined the conversation advising her to consider going for the seat now that she has been in the limelight for quite some time.

Also Read: We broke up while I was in Jail – Jowie Irungu on Jacque Maribe, Comedian Njoro goes into Rehab and other top stories

Reactions

holydavemuthengi “Niaje Mhesh”

ian.mbugua “I say, why not???”

triciajuma “Why not,,, go for it”

thyaka.e.mutuku “Offcourse this one am voting”

pkilosh “Mweshimiwa Nzisa Muli”

cleophasmuthama “Kuja tukupee kura...our very able incoming Mp👏👏👏👏”

thomasgohard “It’s about time honey 💯🔥.. let’s do this 🙏🏿”

fridah_ndegwa “Yes,,you can do it”

joycemoses583 ‘Lete chama tuanzie kampeni💪💪💪”

ms.chero “Go for it girl😍😍.You deserve that seat”

n_ivycaroline “You can absolutely do it.😍”

Media Personality Lillian Muli

tetyoo_tornado “Mheshimiwa Lilian Muli”

alialudah “You can..you fit thts a acall..enda ukawapiganie maendeleo”

victorkisanga13 “I think you should seriously consider this”

gerry_martins “Mhesh tuko nyuma yako😅”

perryswanza “Watu wa mwala tuko hapa to support you🙋‍♀️👌👍go for it..”

davido3392 “@lilmuli now motivate them by vieying for the post”

smusyoka84 “Mhesh wi kutumi. That can only make mukilya smile. Give it a trial”

kavuuwamutiso “There.....am from there. We have the votes🙌”