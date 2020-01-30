K24 Weekend news anchor Betty Mutei Kyallo has disclosed that her weakness is falling in love.

Ms Kyallo who was responding to questions from her fans on Instagram said the words when a fan asked to know her insecurities, weakness, flaws and how she gets to deal with them.

“Your insecurities, weakness, flaws and how you deal with them?” asked the fan whose identity was hidden.

Love is my weakness – Betty Kyallo opens up on her insecurities

In her response, Mama Ivanna stated that she has never been afraid of making it in life on her own terms. She added that Love is her weakness and impatience her flaw.

“I fear not making it in life as per my own set goals. Love is my weakness, impatience is my flaw,” she stated.

Another of the fans asked to know how she has managed to deal with the negativity that is every time and again thrown her way.

“How do you manage to deal with all the negative energy dished out to you at times,” asked the fan.

The mother of one responded saying that, that is never her problem, but the problem of the person throwing the negative vibes her way.

The sassy News anchor noted that she chooses what to take in and assumes the rest as just noise.

“That’s never my problem. It’s the haters problem. Only I decide what I take in the rest to me is noise. No one puts Betty Down,” said Betty Kyallo.

