Magix Enga speaks after surviving scary incident that left his fans worried

The producer shared a gruesome photo of his swollen face revealing that he nearly lost his life after an attack on the streets.

His cheeks were swollen with what appeared to be dry blood in his nose and lips with equally swollen eyes.

"Karibu niuliwe na hater hapa kwa streets God ako na mimi ( I almost got killed in the streets but God is by my side) tomorrow is another day we give thanks," Magix Enga wrote.

He however did not reveal what saw him walk away with the swollen face and bruises.

The post got his fans concerned with many curious on what had happened.

Singer Masauti who responded to the post noted that Magix Enga is in need of help and appealed to well wishers to come through for the producer whose fortunes took a nosedive and has been struggling in recent months.

"Kila binadamu anaupungufu wake na kila binadamu hukosea (Every human being has their shortcomings) Magix Enga needs help guys for real," Masauti wrote.

Magix Enga's appeal for help and claims of being taken advantage of

Magix Enga the talented beat king recently appealed for help, disclosing that he has been struggling financially.

The singer claimed that some of the artists he collaborated with took advantage of his talent and didn't compensate him fairly for his work, leaving him in a precarious situation.

"Some of the artists that I did collabo with them took advantage of Me. Most of the songs that I produced i.e. (dundaing, watoto na pombe Otile brown ft Enga and maja, mapenzi hisia)and many others which am not benefiting from them," he wrote.

At the time of his appeal for help, the producer behind many hit songs, including King Kaka's 'Dundaing,' Otile Brown's 'Watoto na Pombe' 'Maja,' 'Mapenzi Hisia,' and many more revealed that he had been blessed with a baby and was struggling to make ends meet.

"Right now am writing this I have 1 month baby boy who's depending on me. I tried to pull myself together but the studio I was working was shut down because of rent issues," he said.

Fans react to Magix Enga's update on scary incident

A number of his fans urged him to stay focused as he works on rising to the top of the entertainment industry where he once reigned supreme as one of the best producers with many hit songs getting his magic touch.

steve_muriuki: Manz needs professional help.We will lose one of the best producers in 🇰🇪. Hizi posts mtazikumbuka wakati haihitajiki.

huss.le60: God Got You Bro....You will shine again.

stepzp: Ma fans wa enga don’t let him go this way 😢

mainakaruri: if you fall never lay down,simama buda.🔥mi nakuaminia na ata sikujui in person usijiangushe beatking..iza for the beating... disappear for a while urudi na progress.