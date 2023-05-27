How Makena Njeri's association with LGBTQ+ community led to online trolls

At that time, Makena was employed at the BBC, and she distinctly remembers being awakened from sleep by her phone persistently ringing at around 5 am.

“I opened the messages from my cousin who was like ‘what is going on?’. It was at that moment that it hit me that the previous night my car had been vandalized and all sorts of messages written on it,” Makena said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Makena continued, revealing that she became a trending topic on Twitter after images of her car, which had been vandalized, were uploaded online.

She added that her sexuality was publicly disclosed during this incident, resulting in her trending for almost three weeks.

“So many people started writing the ‘gay journalist’, many people went into the discussion of sexualizing queer people," Makena said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything that was going on in her life at the moment left her feeling depressed, especially after people started calling for her execution.

Njeri on losing friends

Makena Njeri, on her Instagram account, shares that her present pursuits have led her to cross paths with different people, including those from her own community.

"I have made new friends ranging from presidents, ambassadors and my new chosen family from my community," Makena wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Makena admits that she has lost friends along the way, but she has also made new friends who hold great meaning to her.

Makena added that she has experienced her lowest moments financially, emotionally, and mentally.