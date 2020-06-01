Over the weekend, Switch TV’s Presenter Ali caused a hullaballoo on social media after his photos in full makeup “looking like a slayqueen” surfaced online.

The photos in question elicited mixed reactions among his fans with majority questioning his sexuality.

The photos were first shared online by makeup artist Creative Phill with a caption that reads “@presenterali marriage on the way 🥺 love you"

Switch TV's Presenter Ali with Creative Phill

It is not yet clear what the Presenter wanted to achieve with his makeup transformation.

However, the photos in question provoked a number of people to react, some claiming that he had taken it too far, while others suggested that he needed to come out of the closet. Some people claimed that men were jealous because he looked better than their girlfriends and that women were also jealous because he looked better them.

Ali hosts East Africa Base on Switch TV and is one of the youngest presenters in Kenya.

Switch TV's Presenter Ali

Reactions

noela_2010 “The most beautiful men/picture I’ve seen today. 🔥😍, can you do my makeup too”

gichovi_mwende “😂😂 you look like a couple😂🔥..you welcome😂❤️”

veraitalash ‘I need this🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏”

linda_ngatia “I'm shocked 😳😳🤯 AMAIZING ❤️❤️🌺✨”

akinyismane “He's so cute😍😍😍 ispokuwa ndevu, he looks like a girl”

pettiesimmone_ “Awww ....😍😍😍😍 Super cute”

yasmin_ly “😂😂😂 so mean are this beautiful @mercy_tm”

sharleen_fadhili “😂😂😂😂😂your officially not my crush Anymore!!!👌”

jackiehchineze “Looking soo beautiful 😍😂”

makeupbymaryo ‘Oh my God😍😍😍 too gorgeous 💕”

Ali now joins the liked of Eric Omondi who are known for pulling such stunts in their day to day hustle to entertain their followers.

In November last year Omondi also shared a video on Instagram acting like a slay queen, donning a red sexy dress and a wig. His make up was also on fleek such that you could mistake him for a lady.

The caption to the video read “BODY GOALS!!! Look at her Skin😰😰🔥🔥✔ Look at her Bone Structure🔥😎✔ Now look at the blue packet of milk next to her, that's her secret😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”