Media star-turned prophetess Cynthia Nyamai unveiled to head new church in Nairobi

The media personality was handed the assignment in a colourful event that went down at Sarit Center on Friday, April 12.

The event which also saw Prophetess Cynthia Nyamai become the official head of RIG East Africa in Kenya was witnessed by several religious leaders, including head of RIG Global Apostle Tomi Arayomi and Rev. Julian Kyula of Ruach Assemblies.

Explaining the vision of RIG East Africa, Nyamai noted that its mission cuts across spiritual, social, and economic spheres with the organization keen on actively creating solutions and moving away from dependence on the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that this is a break away from most churches that focus on spirituality and holding church leadership accountable for finances.

“We, as RIG Africa members, have decided to be proactive,” Nyamai declared.

“Our goal is to initiate projects that will not only improve the economy but also empower ordinary citizens. We refuse to wait for the government to solve all our problems; instead, we’ll take matters into our own hands.”

Pulse Live Kenya

According to its website, “RIG Nation was founded in 2007 by Tomi Arayomi with the vision to restore the apostolic and prophetic ministry back into the Body of Christ and to equip this generation to be in a position and condition for use by God.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was originally founded and headquartered in London, United Kingdom and quickly gained an international following.

RIG Nation is now the name that describes 8 separate RIGs that each operate independently under their own apostolic leadership, but share the vision to raise up apostles and prophets in their nation/continent.

RIG Nation's areas of focus

Apart from growing prophets, the organization is behind social initiatives that impact the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is headed by Apostle Tomi Arayomi, from the United Kingdom who according to RIG website, “received the Lord Jesus at the age of 15 and began ministry at 16 years old serving as pastor under Foundation Faith Church. He served there and planted 10+ churches on university campuses UK wide whilst studying law at the University of Hertfordshire.”

Pulse Live Kenya