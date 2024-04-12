Radio personality Terry Muikamba marks 32 with exciting baby news

Muikamba is expecting her first child with her husband, whom she married in a private ceremony in December 2022.

In an Instagram post, Muikamba shared the news indirectly while celebrating her birthday and also showed her baby bump.

The radio host, dressed in black leggings, a black top, and a blue shirt, however, did not mention the pregnancy in her post.

Little is known about Muikamba's husband, who remains fairly private about his personal and professional life.

Muikamba, on the other hand, built a name for herself during her time on radio. She started her career with Family Media before moving to Classic 105 and later to Hot 96.

Muikamba's departure from Radio Africa was not without controversy as she later sued the station for wrongful dismissal.

In the lawsuit filed in 2021, Muikamba alleged that she was forced to resign from Radio Africa Group due to a toxic work environment that amounted to constructive dismissal.

Constructive dismissal occurs when an employer creates an environment that leaves an employee with no reasonable choice but to resign.

Muikamba cited severe, harsh, abusive treatment, and harassment from the then company's director of programs, Peter Sinclair, as the reasons for her resignation.

However, Justice Nzioka wa Makau dismissed Muikamba's claims, stating that she left her employment voluntarily for better opportunities, despite the company offering her an enhanced package.

Former Classic 105 Radio Presenter Terry Muikamba Pulse Live Kenya

The judge ruled that Muikamba had not established the necessary elements to recover damages from Radio Africa Group.

Muikamba acknowledged that while she did not achieve a complete triumph, there were other victories to celebrate.