Michelle Ntalami glad 2021 is coming to an end

As the year winds down, Ntalami has retreated to Diani for which she describes as "her home for the next coupla."

In an instagram post, the beautpreneur reflected on what was a tumultuous 2021. Dressed in a dark chocolate bikini, Ntalami shared an image looking all sexy and glammed up at Diani beach with a white motor torpedo boat appearing in the background.

In the post, Ntalami described how horrible the year has been to an extent she thought she wouldn't be happy again.

"They say that which starts sweet, ends bitter. And that which starts bitter, ends sweet. At some point this year, I never thought I’d see or feel the sweet life again. But here I am, closing my year on a high!," read the caption in part.

The bitter parts she was alluding to was when she ended her relationship after she found out her rumored partner Makena was cheating on her.

In several lengthy posts on her Instagram on Monday November 8 Ntalami said that she was able to confirm her worst fears after speaking to the other women who were also involved with her partner.

"I met a version of me this year that I’d never known before. She was fragile, she lived mostly in her head and in the dark.

But every so often, she would whisper to me, “I know it’s pitch dark right now, but I promise you, your sunniest days are ahead of you. Just hold on.” And here I am!," continued Ntalami.

Makena Njeri and Michelle Ntalami Pulse Live Kenya

A week later, Makena took to Instagram to affirm that she will remain bold and true to herself no matter what happens.

In a two-part statement, the Bold Network Africa CEO narrated how she has been watching as her friends and family have been judged and criticised because of their association with her.

Now, Ntalami says she is waving goodbye to the 2021 version of herself. "Thank you, and goodbye to the woman I was in 2021.