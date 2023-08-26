Moses Wetangula’s son weds fiancé in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Alvin tied the knot with his bride identified as Naisula Leteipan in the presence of family and friends on Saturday, August 26.

The groom’s entourage donned emerald-green African themed shirts with matching trousers.

The bride stepped out in an elegant dress with that blended well with accessories from her cultural background.

The National Assembly speaker could not hold back his joy as Alvin embarked on a new phase of life, penning a special message to the newly-weds.

"Today, you are not just gaining a life partner, but a lifelong companion who will share in your dreams, challenges, and triumphs," Wetangula stated.

Alvin’s choice of companion made Wetangula a proud father, something that letter shared in his lengthy message, referring to his son as a man full of wisdom based on the choice.

"Always remember, love is not just about the beautiful moments; it's about standing together during the storms and finding strength in each other's presence.

"Cherish and nurture the bond you share, for it will be the foundation of your future." Wetangula added.

He assured the couple of their presence as parents to offer guidance and support in their union, wishing them a happy life filled with laughter, growth and intertwined hearts.

"May your marriage be as strong as the values we've instilled in you and as enduring as the memories we've shared together," Wetang'ula concluded.

