Tahidi High trio reunites for highly requested crime drama [Photos & Video]

The trio, known to be some of the best talents in Kenya's film industry, also recently announced the start of filming for the project.

The movie, whose official title is yet to be unveiled, is based on the life of one Kevin - Abel’s childhood friend - who was a promising footballer but got involved in crime.

Most of Mkurugenzi’s fans have requested an enactment of the story of how Kev’s life of crime caught up with him and was killed by a rogue cop.

The promising footballer who grew up in Komarock Estate - Nairobi, started a life of crime after a career in sports proved to be a hard nut to crack, despite having had a little experience and training abroad.

He quickly graduated from petty crimes to armed robberies with the help of a rogue cop who would hire out his gun at a fee.

One of Kev’s defining moments was witnessing one of his accomplices shooting his sister’s friend after she identified them during a robbery.

Crime is pretty much lawless but among the strict rules thieves observe, is that anyone who identifies one of them during a robbery is considered a liability and is killed.

The shooting was etched in his mind for years to come until history almost repeated itself when Kev and his accomplices hijacked a matatu which had one of his childhood friends in it.

The story ends after Abel’s friend was killed by the same rogue police officer who rented out his gun to Kev, in the fear that the robberies would be traced back to him.

Eventually, the officer's gun was placed at a scene of a crime and traced back to him, leading to his imprisonment.

The film delves into the the world of crime that is perpetuated by the same people who are mandated and trained to protect Kenyans.

Watch Abel narrate Kev's emotional story below

Mutua’s new project comes on the backdrop of a successful 2021 which saw him release his first feature film titled a Grand Little Lie which grossed over Sh4 million.

In 2021, Citizen TV’s Purity Mwambia did an expose about how officers collaborate with criminals who offer them a cut in exchange for their guns.