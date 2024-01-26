The sports category has moved to a new website.

Meet Martha Katana: The watchful, controlling & manipulative mum of 'Becky' series

Lynet Okumu

In the 'Becky' series, Monica Wairimu, popularly known as Martha Katana, portrays the archetype of the protective African mother, shielding her son from harm: In reality, she's a mother of two daughters, whom she encourages to lead independent lives with freedom & space.

Monica Wairimu Thang'a 'Martha Katana' of Becky series
Martha Katana, born Monica Wairimu Thang'a, has captivated audiences with her remarkable acting prowess, particularly in her role in the popular Citizen TV series 'Becky'.

Her journey from humble beginnings to becoming a household name in Kenya's film industry is nothing short of inspiring.

Born and raised in Nairobi, Martha's foray into acting commenced two decades ago, almost by chance.

Monica Wairimu Thang'a 'Martha Katana' of Becky series
Introduced to the world of television by a friend who recognised her potential, Martha seized the opportunity and attended an audition for the show 'Beba Beba'.

Her talent shone through, earning her a role in the acclaimed series, marking the beginning of her acting career.

"I started acting when I was in High School in Limuru. Then I completely got into it 20 years ago. The first TV drama series she was featured in was the famous 'Beba Beba show that was aired on NTV, " she said.

Over the years, Martha's versatility and skill have landed her roles in various Kenyan films such as 'Igiza', paving the way for collaborations with renowned brands like DSTV and M-Net.

Monica Wairimu Thang'a 'Martha Katana' of Becky series
However, it was Martha's role in the TV series 'Becky' that truly propelled her to stardom.

Portraying the character of a fiercely protective African mother willing to go to heights to protect her two children, Junior and Sally, Monica stole the hearts of many with her villain character.

Despite her on-screen persona, Martha emphasised that her real-life demeanor is quite the opposite – gentle and reserved.

"Surprisingly in real life, I am not harsh. Watu wengi wakiangalia uso yangu wanafikiria mimi ni mkali but deep down kwa roho am a very gentle person. I have that character on TV because it is my role. Hiyo ni kazi.

"I would never want to have that life, especially living with your children. I love Junior so much but the bad thing about living with your son is that you can render them disabled because you're always the one directing their lives. And unlike what most people think, I have a very good relationship with the cast of the show," she said.

Monica Wairimu Thang'a 'Martha Katana' of Becky series
Despite her success in acting, Martha remains grounded and views acting as a part-time pursuit.

In addition to acting, Martha is dedicated to her role as an educator, teaching kindergarten children between the ages of 16 months and six years.

Despite the demands of her acting career, Martha's commitment to teaching remains unwavering, as she finds fulfillment in nurturing young minds.

Monica Wairimu Thang'a 'Martha Katana' of Becky series
Martha cherishes her privacy and leads a quiet life off-screen. Alongside her acting and teaching responsibilities, Martha is also training to become a psychologist.

Monica Wairimu is a devoted mother to two daughters and a proud grandmother.

For aspiring actors, Martha offers sage advice: patience, passion, and focus are paramount.

