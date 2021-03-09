Kenyan singer Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee has sent a message to her first son, asking him not to look for her in every woman he meets.

According to the mother of five, women like and love strong independent men who can make decisions and fix things on their own, including providing solutions.

In the message to Prince Ojwang, Akothee stated that women love men who bring the best out of them, by making their lives better.

Akothee with her sons

She also noted that men who pay their bills are more romantic, as she urged her son to always work hard and make his woman feel loved like a small girl.

“My Son, A man who pays bills is more romantic and sexy than the one with 6 packs. Work hard and make your woman feel like a small girl, don't look for me in every woman you meet, us women we like and adore strong independent men, with independent minds and can fix stuffs .be a man who can change a tire, Women love men who provides solutions 💪 A man who will make her world better and bring the best out of her and not the stress in her 🤣🤣🤣💃💃💃💃💃💃@princeojwang,” wrote Akothee.

Akothee with her sons

The singer has always been straight with her children and gives advice on how they can approach daily life challenges as they grow up.