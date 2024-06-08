Sarah Hassan's Biography: Age, parents, husband, awards & breakout TV role

Known for her roles in popular Citizen TV series such as 'Tahidi High', and 'Zora', Sarah has become a household name in Kenya. Her journey from a young girl in Mombasa to a celebrated actress is inspiring.

Sarah Hassan's early life & education

Sarah Hassan was born on September 5, 1988, and was raised in Mombasa by her parents, Lucian and Hassan.

As an only child, she was taught the values of hard work and determination, lessons that have paid off.

Sarah attended Machakos Girls High School, where she excelled not only academically but also in extracurricular activities. She won the Miss Mac Gee title and held several leadership roles.

After high school, Sarah pursued a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

It was during her university years that she discovered her passion for the arts, landing her first acting role in the local TV series Tahidi High. In 2016, Sarah graduated from the New York Film Academy, further honing her skills in acting and filmmaking.

Sarah Hassan's career beginnings & rise to fame

Sarah Hassan's career took off when she began working as a host for 'Mashariki Mix' at Mnet Africa in 2013.

Her talent quickly caught the attention of producers, leading her to host 'Discovery +254' in 2015.

Later that year, she became a host for 'Mashariki Max' at Startimes Tanzania. Sarah also hosted 'The Wedding Show' on Citizen TV.

However, it was her role as Tanya in the TV series 'Tahidi High' that truly catapulted her to fame. Her portrayal of a beautiful and sweet high school student from a wealthy family resonated with audiences across Kenya.

This role made Sarah a beloved figure in the country and opened the doors to more acting opportunities.

Sarah Hassan's acting career

Sarah Hassan's acting career continued to flourish after 'Tahidi High'. She featured in several major TV series and films, including 'Changes', 'Saints', 'Demigods', 'Zora', 'Zari', and 'Crime and Justice'.

Her performances have consistently garnered acclaim, showcasing her range and depth as an actress.

Sarah also participated in the British historical drama I Am a Slave, further establishing her as a versatile and talented actress.

Awards that Sarah Hassan has received

Sarah Hassan has garnered numerous awards and accolades since her debut in the entertainment and acting industry.

Her role in 'Tahidi High' earned her the Best Actress award at the CHAT Awards twice, in 2010 and 2011. In 2014, she won the Best Actress award for 'Now That You're Here' and the Best TV Host at the Kalasha Awards for 'Discovery+ 254'.

In 2015, she was named the Best East African Journalist at the Swahili Fashion Week in Dar es Salaam for her work on 'Mashariki Mix' and 'Maisha Max'.

Sarah continued to shine, winning the Best Actress award at the Kalasha Awards in 2019 for 'Plan B', which also won Best Film at the AMVCA Awards in Nigeria the same year.

Her success persisted with '40 Sticks', which won Best Film at the Kalasha Awards in 2020. In 2021, she was awarded Best Actress in a Film for 'Just In Time', Best Actress in a Series for 'Crime and Justice', and 'Just In Time' also won Best Film at the Kalasha Awards.

Sarah Hassan's personal life: Husband & child

Sarah Hassan's personal life has also been a subject of public interest. In a past interview, she revealed that she met her husband, Martin Dale, at a gym in ABC Place, Westlands.

The couple started dating and eventually tied the knot on February 25, 2017, in an intimate wedding held at Karura Forest, Nairobi.

Together, they have a child, and Sarah often shares glimpses of her family life on social media.

Traits that make Sarah Hassan a sought-after lead

Sarah Hassan's success can be attributed to several key traits that have made her a favourite among producers seeking lead characters.

With a career spanning over a decade, she has built a strong fan base and earned respect for her professionalism and dedication. Here are five traits that set her apart:

Discipline: Sarah recognizes discipline as a cornerstone of her approach to her craft. Her commitment to her roles and work ethic ensures that she consistently delivers outstanding performances. Versatility: Sarah's ability to take on diverse roles and excel in various genres makes her a versatile actress. Whether it's drama, comedy, or historical films, she brings authenticity and depth to her characters. Charisma: Her on-screen presence is captivating, drawing audiences into the stories she tells. This charisma makes her a compelling lead character in any production. Professionalism: Sarah's professionalism is evident in her punctuality, preparedness, and respectful interactions with the cast and crew. Passion for the Arts.

Beyond acting, Sarah Hassan is known for her impeccable fashion sense. She has become a brand ambassador for several local fashion lines, showcasing her style and elegance.