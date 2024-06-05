Abel Mutua in trouble for staging a kiss with Sarah Hassan

Kenyan actor turned content creator Abel Mutua, famously known for his role as ‘Freddie’ on the iconic high-school drama series “Tahidi High,” is under fire on social media.

Mutua, who has transitioned into content creation and scriptwriting, is being roasted on for allegedly exploiting his position as a scriptwriter to force a kiss scene with actress Sarah Hassan, who played ‘Tanya’ on the popular TV show.

Abel Mutua on kissing Sarah Hassan

The allegations are based on Mutua's remarks during an appearance on the Mic Cheque Podcast two months ago.

Past photo of Abel Mutua, Sarah Hassan, Denis Mugo, and other cast members of 'Tahidi High' series Pulse Live Kenya

In a Mic Cheque podcast episode, posted on September 6, 2023, Abel Mutua is quoted admitting to setting up the kiss scene intentionally.

“Tanya alikuwa mpolite,” Mutua said, referring to Sarah Hassan’s laid-back and calm demeanor.

One of the podcast hosts, Chaxxy, interjected, asking, “But alikunyima mbaya?” to which Mutua responded, “Mungu ni nani? Our very last episode, nilisema walahi huyu dem, amekuwa akininyima... The very second last scene of my episode on the show nilimpiga mate kwa class. Nilimkiss mbaya.”

Mutua justified his actions by claiming that the script required the kiss, leaving Sarah Hassan with no room to object. “Sasa unakataa na script ndio inasema? That was very intentional,” he added.

Abel Mutua faces backlash for alleged misconduct on 'Tahidi High'

The video clip from the podcast has resurfaced and gone viral, leading to intense backlash on X and other social media platforms.

Fans and followers expressed their disappointment and anger towards Mutua, criticizing him for what they perceived as unprofessional and unethical behaviour.

Abel Mutuas' reflection on success of Tahidi High

In the same podcast, Mutua shared his reflections on his time at “Tahidi High” and recounted a personal incident where he was assaulted by a fan.

“Kitu ilikuwa inanifascinate is the fact that wasee walikuwa wanaichukulia hiyo show very personal,” Mutua noted.

