ADVERTISEMENT
5 traits that make Sarah Hassan among the most sought-after lead characters

Amos Robi

Sarah Hassan is featured in the telenovela series 'Zari' as Nina.

Actress Sarah Hassan
Actress Sarah Hassan

In the Kenyan film industry, a select few actors and actresses have managed to carve out a prominent place for themselves as sought-after lead characters, effortlessly captivating the attention of producers and directors.

Among these luminaries is actress Sarah Hassan, whose exceptional talents and distinctive attributes have firmly established her as a favourite within the industry.

With a career spanning over a decade, Sarah Hassan has garnered acclaim for her compelling performances and has cultivated a growing fan base drawn to her remarkable on-screen presence.

During the recent launch of the telenovela series 'Zari', where Hassan assumes one of the leading roles, she shed light on the qualities that have made her a prime target for producers seeking lead characters.

Key among the traits highlighted by Hassan is her unwavering discipline, which she recognizes as a cornerstone of her approach to her craft.

Sarh Hassan on 'Crime and Justice'
Sarh Hassan on 'Crime and Justice' Sarh Hassan on 'Crime and Justice' Pulse Live Kenya

Emphasising the significance of discipline, she also spoke of the importance of consistency and preparedness, citing these attributes as essential components that keep producers returning to her.

"I think being consistent, disciplined, and coming to the set prepared and being hardworking makes producers come back," Hassan affirmed.

Moreover, Hassan revealed her distinctive method of immersing herself in the characters she portrays, a practice that sets her apart from her previous roles.

"What I usually do is create each character as a human being – understanding how they grow up and what motivates their actions. This differentiation ensures that each character is unique and possesses its own voice," she explained.

Sarah further added that showing hard work in the projects she undertakes is essential in her growing and being featured in more projects.

Actress Sarah Hassan
Actress Sarah Hassan Actress Sarah Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Renowned for her role as Nina in 'Zari', Sarah Hassan has left an indelible mark on various productions, including 'Crime and Justice', 'Plan B', '40 Sticks', and more.

Having initially risen to prominence through her appearance in the iconic drama series 'Tahidi High', Hassan has since maintained an upward trajectory, solidifying her position as a prominent figure in Kenya's vibrant film landscape.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
