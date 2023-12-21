From 'Sultana' to 'Becky': Top 10 local movies that dominated the screens in 2023

From intriguing dramas to enthralling telenovelas, these productions have set new standards for storytelling and entertainment.

Here are the top 10 Kenyan local movies that made waves in 2023

Becky

Premiering on July 31, 2023, "Becky" swiftly became a sensation on Citizen TV, taking the reins from the "Sultana" series.

The story revolves around Becky, a young domestic helper in her twenties, navigating through unexpected twists and charged emotions after reuniting with her long-lost baby daddy, Junior.

The series explores the complexities of love and wealth as Junior's cold-hearted wife, Trisha, attempts to retain control.

Zari

Launched on October 23, 'Zari' on Maisha Magic Plus is a modern Cinderella story featuring Sarah Hassan as Nina.

The series, created by Lulu Hassan, unravels Nina's journey to uncover her true family and fortune, shrouded in deception.

Airing every Monday to Friday, 'Zari' promises a riveting experience for viewers.

Kasiri

Exploring the theme of 'the rich also cry,' 'Ka-Siri' is a gripping telenovela produced by Jiffy Pictures.

The story revolves around Zula, an extremely wealthy man killed in a home invasion, leading to a cascade of passion, lies, discoveries, secrets, and shocking revelations.

Airing every Monday to Wednesday at 19:30 EAT, 'Ka-Siri' promises a rollercoaster of drama.

Salem

Starring Jackie Matubia, Charles Ouda, and Foi Wambui, 'Salem' is a riveting story about inequality, depicting the lives of two families in separate but intersecting worlds.

The Mufasa family in the upmarket neighborhood of Karen and the Karani family in the chaotic Salem experience a devastating event that turns their lives upside down.

The series, currently in its season two on Showmax, explores the fine line between the rich and the poor.

Pink Ladies

Airing on Rembo TV, 'Pink Ladies' revolves around four single women navigating life, friendship, relationships, careers, and finances.

Starring Azziad Nasenya, Shix Kapienga, Doreah Chege, Pascal Tokodi, and Brenda Gesare, the series, directed by Reuben Odanga, combines jealousy, petty arguments, and love, portraying these characters as human beings.

Second Family

'Second Family' follows Sinde, a small-town girl whose perfect life unravels when she discovers she is from her father's second family.

This Showmax telenovela, written by Mkamzee Mwatela and Anette Shadeya, explores Sinde's journey to unveil her family's true identity, battling prejudices along the way.

A Nurse Toto

'A Nurse Toto', a Kenyan comedy series written and directed by creative Eddie Butita, is a blend of humor, drama, and satire, portraying the lives of nurses, doctors, and patients at Facility One Hospital.

The series features consistent characters, including the incompetent doctor ( Eddie Butita), the indifferent nurses(Annstella Karimi, Stephanie Muchiri, and Fao Shishi), the lying and cheating men, the receptionist ( Marya Okoth), with a nauseating attitude, and the janitor (Omwami Comedian), posing as helpful and always selling traditional medicine.

The series is full of affectation and lies typical of youngsters trying to impress their peers, faking accents, and feigning and envying success.

Dinga ya Wife

Kenyan Comedian YY brought delight to audiences with the comedy series 'Dinga Ya Wife'.

The story follows a broke man, played by YY, taking advantage of his rich wife's love ( Awinja).

The humorous narrative unfolds as he involves himself in dirty affairs, including selling his wife's car and spending the proceeds on other girls.

Real Housewives of Nairobi

Premiering in February 2023, 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' on dominated streaming records and consistently topped charts.

The series introduces viewers to six Nairobi housewives, (Minne Kariuki, Vera Sidika, Susan Kaittany, Sonal Maherali, Lisa Christoffersen, and Dr. Catherine Masitsaa) each revealing their true colors and living up to promises made at the beginning.

The show had its fair share of explosive moments, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Sultana

'Sultana' is a Citizen TV drama series that premiered in 2022 and ended a few months ago, captivating audiences with its intriguing storyline.

The series revolves around a young blind lady (Mwanaasha Johari) born into a royal family but living in poverty. Despite being blind, Sultana fights for justice and love, creating an engaging narrative.