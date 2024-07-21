The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time [Photos]

Charles Ouma

The series of photos caused excitement on social media with celebrities and fans reacting.

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time
Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time

Celebrity couple of Mulamwah and Ruth K have revealed the face of their son for the first time.

Recommended articles

The couple shared a photo of themselves holding the baby and showing his face, giving their followers on Instagram the chance to see baby Oyando Jnr’s face for the first time.

The comedian thanked Ruth K for giving him an heir, remarking that they created magic.

“my main man ❤️❤️ @oyando_jnr God literally said GOTHA TENA .. hey beb , we created magic ... @atruthk thanks for the heir ❤️ , thanks for giving me familly || dear men never fear to start again 💪” Read the caption.

The photo caused excitement on social media with celebrities and fans reacting.

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time
Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time Pulse Live Kenya

Netizens were quick to point out the striking resemblance between Mulamwah and his son, going by the facial features.

Some commented that the baby resembles his older sister, Kyla.

READ: He dumped me even after I made matching outfits with his mum - Carol Sonie

Kyla is Mulamwah’s daughter, sired with her now estranged ex-lover, Carol Sonie before things fell apart.

Below are some of the reactions.

caleb_ronoh1: No DNA required 😂🙌hats off Mulamwa

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time
Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time Pulse Live Kenya

nanaowiti: He looks exactly like his big sister! 🧬 😍😍😍😍

wambui_kajim: Awwh cute

dem_wa__fb: 😂😂😂😂Wuuueh mulamwa amajizaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

davidbabu: The eyes have it 👏👏👏👏👏🔥❤️❤️photocopy chweee😂

READ: Mulamwah loses account with 1M followers days after supplying Maandazi at protests

maxwel_kawino: Eyyyyy..... like Dad... 🔥🔥🔥 weka tick

_mr.dolph: Mtoto wako ndo babako🙌...hapa hauruki

cheryl_nainah: Wueeehh photocopy Wa Kayla🙆😍😍huyu hawezi kana watoto wake😂

millychebby: Awwww cute boy.

Mulamwah and Ruth K welcomed their first baby together in February this year with the comedian taking to social media in a touching post in which he noted that he feels restored and thanked Ruth K for blessing him with a son who he referred to as “an amazing gift”.

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time
Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time Pulse Live Kenya

"GOD IS GREAT , finally our boy is here ,the heir is here , the KING is here - @oyando_jnr aka kalamwah . welcome to the world my son, it’s the best feeling in the world to finally see and hold you. Can’t wait for us to grow & make memories together .

"Asante sana @atruthk for this amazing cute & amazing gift , thanks for standing by my side always , I feel whole again , I feel restored . I am happy , families are now happy the whole world is happy , ♥️♥️ . wishing you a long and healthy life my boy & all the best the world has to offer . Baraka tele," Mulawah wrote.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time [Photos]

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time [Photos]

Wahu emotionally recounts suffering 2 miscarriages before welcoming third child

Wahu emotionally recounts suffering 2 miscarriages before welcoming third child

Don’t try me – Zari scoffs as fight with in-laws over late husband’s property gets ugly

Don’t try me – Zari scoffs as fight with in-laws over late husband’s property gets ugly

Bien enlists Nigeria's Adekunle for 'Wahala' & other must-hear songs of the week

Bien enlists Nigeria's Adekunle for 'Wahala' & other must-hear songs of the week

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez captures essence of love in new single 'Fire On Me'

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez captures essence of love in new single 'Fire On Me'

Man who met his soulmate at Finance Bill demos shares details of their love story

Man who met his soulmate at Finance Bill demos shares details of their love story

It's a wrap! Shiksha Arora's final message as she exits KBC after 3 years

It's a wrap! Shiksha Arora's final message as she exits KBC after 3 years

Free nyama choma! Venue & dates for Kenyan's attempt to beat 80-hour Nyama Choma record

Free nyama choma! Venue & dates for Kenyan's attempt to beat 80-hour Nyama Choma record

Warm greetings: Citizen TV journalists showered with love after phone numbers leak

Warm greetings: Citizen TV journalists showered with love after phone numbers leak

Trending

Vera Sidika

Vera Sidika reacts to Mukuru kwa Njenga horror as more bodies are recovered in Kware

First Daughter Charlene Ruto

Charlene Ruto unveils her battle plan for surviving online onslaught

Tanzanian singer Billnass & wife Nandy

Wanaume mmeumbiwa kupepesa macho ila jua una watu wanakuhitaji - Nandy to Billnass

Kenyan journalists John-Allan Namu and Mark Masai

John-Allan Namu, Mark Masai ready to host Ruto in town hall discussion [Details]