Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time [Photos]

Celebrity couple of Mulamwah and Ruth K have revealed the face of their son for the first time.
The series of photos caused excitement on social media with celebrities and fans reacting.
The couple shared a photo of themselves holding the baby and showing his face, giving their followers on Instagram the chance to see baby Oyando Jnr’s face for the first time.
The comedian thanked Ruth K for giving him an heir, remarking that they created magic.
“my main man ❤️❤️ @oyando_jnr God literally said GOTHA TENA .. hey beb , we created magic ... @atruthk thanks for the heir ❤️ , thanks for giving me familly || dear men never fear to start again 💪” Read the caption.
Netizens were quick to point out the striking resemblance between Mulamwah and his son, going by the facial features.
Resemblance to Kyla and Mulamwah
Some commented that the baby resembles his older sister, Kyla.
Kyla is Mulamwah’s daughter, sired with her now estranged ex-lover, Carol Sonie before things fell apart.
Below are some of the reactions.
caleb_ronoh1: No DNA required 😂🙌hats off Mulamwa
nanaowiti: He looks exactly like his big sister! 🧬 😍😍😍😍
wambui_kajim: Awwh cute
dem_wa__fb: 😂😂😂😂Wuuueh mulamwa amajizaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
davidbabu: The eyes have it 👏👏👏👏👏🔥❤️❤️photocopy chweee😂
maxwel_kawino: Eyyyyy..... like Dad... 🔥🔥🔥 weka tick
_mr.dolph: Mtoto wako ndo babako🙌...hapa hauruki
cheryl_nainah: Wueeehh photocopy Wa Kayla🙆😍😍huyu hawezi kana watoto wake😂
millychebby: Awwww cute boy.
How Mulamwah and Ruth K welcomed baby Oyando Jnr
Mulamwah and Ruth K welcomed their first baby together in February this year with the comedian taking to social media in a touching post in which he noted that he feels restored and thanked Ruth K for blessing him with a son who he referred to as “an amazing gift”.
"GOD IS GREAT , finally our boy is here ,the heir is here , the KING is here - @oyando_jnr aka kalamwah . welcome to the world my son, it’s the best feeling in the world to finally see and hold you. Can’t wait for us to grow & make memories together .
"Asante sana @atruthk for this amazing cute & amazing gift , thanks for standing by my side always , I feel whole again , I feel restored . I am happy , families are now happy the whole world is happy , ♥️♥️ . wishing you a long and healthy life my boy & all the best the world has to offer . Baraka tele," Mulawah wrote.