The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Murugi Munyi celebrates husband's 40th birthday in UK

Charles Ouma

Murugi Munyi flew to the UK and to welcome her husband to the the next year of life as he turned 40

Content creator Murugi Munyi with her husband
Content creator Murugi Munyi with her husband

Content creator Murugi Munyi has celebrated her husband’s birthday in the United Kingdom with a heartwarming message in which she let her wishes for the man in her life known.

Recommended articles

Zack who is currently in the UK for work turned 40 today and the elated content creator was

She gushed over her hubby, stating that he is all she ever wished for in a partner and she is glad to have him.

"Happy 40th birthday bestfriend 🥹 Blessed to celebrate such a milestone with you. You are everything I could hope for in a partner.” Munyi wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

She prayed for God’s protection upon him until old age so that they may enjoy retirement together.

"May God keep you and protect you until the days of our old age so that I may enjoy retirement with you!" She added.

Munyi and Zack have kept the flame of their love burning, navigating the challenges of distance by frequently visiting each other.

The content creator’s recent trip to the UK coincided with his birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a past post, the content creator shared how she was adjusting to distance after her hubby moved to the United Kingdom for work.

READ: Murugi Munyi buys herself new multi-million SUV [Photos]

“Got in the car and this is the first song that came on, the song that was playing as our bridal party walked down the aisle at our wedding... it's our anniversary next Saturday." Munyi wrote.

Admitting that it is a challenge, the content creator added in yet another update:

"If you ever come to my page looking for encouragement to manage your long-distance marriage/relationship please you're looking in the wrong place, I myself I am discouraged," she shared.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Murugi Munyi celebrates husband's 40th birthday in UK

Murugi Munyi celebrates husband's 40th birthday in UK

Media fraternity mourns Nation journalist Elizabeth Merab

Media fraternity mourns Nation journalist Elizabeth Merab

Shiro clarifies relationship with Crazy Kennar

Shiro clarifies relationship with Crazy Kennar

I'm a bit distressed - Heartbroken Kamene Goro questions Dj Bonez' love

I'm a bit distressed - Heartbroken Kamene Goro questions Dj Bonez' love

Content creator Cris Njoki mourns fiancé Guillaume Durand's sudden death

Content creator Cris Njoki mourns fiancé Guillaume Durand's sudden death

Jackie Matubia talks separation as she prioritizes self-love

Jackie Matubia talks separation as she prioritizes self-love

Ruth Matete finally opens up about dating life, 3 years after losing hubby

Ruth Matete finally opens up about dating life, 3 years after losing hubby

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 2-decade radio career

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 2-decade radio career

Diamond dedicates love song to Zari, explains her special place in his life

Diamond dedicates love song to Zari, explains her special place in his life

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KTN News studios

TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

Brian Kimaru's wife and his sons

'Machachari' actor MaDVD shows off family as he bags 2nd Master's degree

File image of Njugush and Wakavinye on stage

Mixed reactions as Njugush & Wakavinye take Australia by storm

Actor Arabron Osenya

Meet Arabron Osanya: 'Mother-in-law' actor who earns 6-figure cash for 30-second voice over