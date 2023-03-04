ADVERTISEMENT
Arya Starr's response to claims of dating Rema goes viral in Kenya & Nigeria

Denis Mwangi

Ayra Starr responded to claims of dating Rema and triggered debate both in Kenya and Nigeria

Arya Starr
Arya Starr

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known by her fans as Ayra Starr is in the country to perform during the Shoke Shoke Festival at KICC on Saturday, March 4, 2022.

On Thursday, she went for a media tour at Kiss FM where she was asked to clarify rumours of being in a relationship with Rema.

“What’s the story between you and Rema? Here in Kenya, we have been hearing rumours that you guys are dating. Could that be true or just rumours,” Chito Ndhlovu inquired.

In her response, the Rush hitmaker, who seemed taken aback by the question, dispelled the claims, saying that Rema was like a brother in Christ to her.

Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr Pulse Live Kenya

I haven’t heard that before. No, that’s my brother in Christ,” she clarified.

Her answer made headlines in Nigeria, where the two artists enjoy a huge fanbase, with many observing her facial expression while addressing the rumours.

One of her staunch fans, Queen Curatorr, took to Twitter to argue that Arya Starr’s facial expression demonstrated that she was uncomfortable with the line of questioning.

You people saying she’s lying don’t know how to read body language for real. She’s clearly disgusted man. Just look at her face,” she said.

Rema Credit: @scrdofme
Rema Credit: @scrdofme Pulse Live Kenya

Arya Starr liked and reshared the post, communicating that she found the allegations distasteful.

Here in Kenya, a number of Twitter users said they had not heard the rumours, criticising the radio hosts for bringing up the topic.

