Nviiri The Storyteller addresses jealousy in Sol Generation

Nviiri was interviewed by YouTuber Kesh Gracy, who was eager to know if he ever feels jealous when Bensoul achieves musical success.

First and foremost, Nviiri stated that he has his own team, and the same applies to Bensoul. He further mentioned that their fans and the industry have embraced them as a team.

He added that they have a good balance in music since their content doesn't clash. He mentioned that while he might produce sad songs at times, Bensoul, on the other hand, balances the equation by creating love songs.

Nviiri continued by explaining that their genres are somewhat different, as Bensoul focuses on reggae and dancehall, while he, on the other hand, specializes in rhythm and soul.

He also mentioned that they have a big journey ahead of them, like a never-ending cake they will probably never finish.

Nviiri explained that they have had gigs on different occasions in the past, and they performed well, which only makes them stronger.

Nviiri revealed that he first met Bensoul in 2016 while working with Sauti Sol's Polycarp Otieno on a Mother's Day song.

Being a writer himself, Nviiri was impressed when he discovered that Bensoul had contributed to the songwriting for that project.

However, despite exchanging contacts at that time, they never really had a conversation until they unexpectedly met again during their time at Sol Generation.

Nviiri expressed his surprise and delight when they bumped into each other on that day. He emphasized that he has always believed that Bensoul is exceptionally talented at what he does.

Nviiri on leaving Sol Generation

Nviiri confirmed that he plans to leave Sol Generation in 2025, as it has always been the intended path.

He explained that Sol Generation was designed as a platform to aid their musical growth and eventually transition out, while also supporting others in the industry to flourish.

He reassured his fans that his departure from Sol Generation does not mark the end of his flourishing career.