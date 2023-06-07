The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nviiri The Storyteller addresses jealousy in Sol Generation

Fabian Simiyu

Nviiri says he was once Bensoul's videographer before they met again at Sol Generation

Nviiri The Storyteller on May 11, 2023.
Nviiri The Storyteller on May 11, 2023.

During an interview on the 'Eve Mungai Show', singer and songwriter Nviiri The Storyteller was asked about jealousy within Sol Generation and his experience working with Bensoul.

Nviiri was interviewed by YouTuber Kesh Gracy, who was eager to know if he ever feels jealous when Bensoul achieves musical success.

First and foremost, Nviiri stated that he has his own team, and the same applies to Bensoul. He further mentioned that their fans and the industry have embraced them as a team.

Nviiri The Storyteller
Nviiri The Storyteller Pulse Live Kenya
READ: 6 amazing facts about Nviiri The Storyteller

He added that they have a good balance in music since their content doesn't clash. He mentioned that while he might produce sad songs at times, Bensoul, on the other hand, balances the equation by creating love songs.

Nviiri continued by explaining that their genres are somewhat different, as Bensoul focuses on reggae and dancehall, while he, on the other hand, specializes in rhythm and soul.

He also mentioned that they have a big journey ahead of them, like a never-ending cake they will probably never finish.

Nviiri explained that they have had gigs on different occasions in the past, and they performed well, which only makes them stronger.

Bensoul (left) and Nviiri The Storyteller
Bensoul (left) and Nviiri The Storyteller Pulse Live Kenya

Nviiri revealed that he first met Bensoul in 2016 while working with Sauti Sol's Polycarp Otieno on a Mother's Day song.

Being a writer himself, Nviiri was impressed when he discovered that Bensoul had contributed to the songwriting for that project.

However, despite exchanging contacts at that time, they never really had a conversation until they unexpectedly met again during their time at Sol Generation.

Nviiri expressed his surprise and delight when they bumped into each other on that day. He emphasized that he has always believed that Bensoul is exceptionally talented at what he does.

Nviiri confirmed that he plans to leave Sol Generation in 2025, as it has always been the intended path.

He explained that Sol Generation was designed as a platform to aid their musical growth and eventually transition out, while also supporting others in the industry to flourish.

READ: Bien speaks on replacing Bensoul & Nviiri who are set to leave Sol Generation

He reassured his fans that his departure from Sol Generation does not mark the end of his flourishing career.

He mentioned that they still have collaborations in the works and acknowledged that the current circumstances may be disheartening to some.

