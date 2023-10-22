The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ciara applauds Okello Max's viral remix of her 'How We Roll' song with Chris Brown

Denis Mwangi

Okello Max's remix, infused with his unique voice, style and a distinctive Luo flavour, caught the attention of both fans and Ciara herself.

A collage of Chris Brown, Ciara and Okello Max

American RnB sensation Ciara has given her nod of approval to Kenyan artist Okello Max's remix of her hit collaboration with Chris Brown, 'How We Roll.'

The Grammy Award-winning singer, known for her chart-topping hits and energetic performances, took to social media to acknowledge Okello Max's unique take on the track.

Ciara stumbled upon Okello Max's remix through an online open verse challenge that she initiated.

The challenge encouraged musicians and fans from around the world to put their own spin on "How We Roll" and showcase their creativity.

Okello Max, a star in the Kenyan music scene, seized the opportunity to participate in Ciara's challenge.

His remix, infused with his unique voice, style and a distinctive Luo flavor, caught the attention of both fans and Ciara herself.

The singer expressed her excitement and appreciation for Okello Max's interpretation of the song.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ciara shared a snippet of Okello Max's remix along with a caption that read, “Good vibes! Africa in the house!"

Fans of both Ciara and Okello Max flooded social media with positive comments, praising his talent.

Okello Max, humbled and excited by Ciara's recognition, responded with gratitude on his own social media platforms.

The international acknowledgment has not only elevated Okello Max's profile but also highlighted the power of social media in the music industry.

Ciara's open verse challenge has not only brought together artists from diverse backgrounds but has also opened doors for unique cross-cultural musical expressions.

Here are some things to know about Okello Max:

  • Okello Max was born Julius Okello McRymboh in Kisumu County, Kenya3.
  • He grew up in a small village called Kanyakwar, where he fell in love with music at a young age and started singing in a choir led by his uncle.
  • Okello Max is a graduate of Moi University, where he studied Linguistics, Media, and Communication and graduated in 2017.
  • Before his music career, Okello Max did many odd jobs.
  • He is signed to Sol Generation Records, a Kenyan record label that focuses on nurturing new and upcoming artists.
  • Okello Max gained recognition in 2019 when he featured as a background singer in Sauti Sol's hit song "Extravaganza" and released his debut single "Kiss," which became an instant hit.
  • Some of his other popular songs include "Nakufa," "Amezaliwa," and "Rhumba Japani".
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
