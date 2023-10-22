Ciara applauds Okello Max's viral remix of her 'How We Roll' song with Chris Brown

The Grammy Award-winning singer, known for her chart-topping hits and energetic performances, took to social media to acknowledge Okello Max's unique take on the track.

Ciara stumbled upon Okello Max's remix through an online open verse challenge that she initiated.

The challenge encouraged musicians and fans from around the world to put their own spin on "How We Roll" and showcase their creativity.

Okello Max, a star in the Kenyan music scene, seized the opportunity to participate in Ciara's challenge.

His remix, infused with his unique voice, style and a distinctive Luo flavor, caught the attention of both fans and Ciara herself.

The singer expressed her excitement and appreciation for Okello Max's interpretation of the song.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ciara shared a snippet of Okello Max's remix along with a caption that read, “Good vibes! Africa in the house!"

Fans of both Ciara and Okello Max flooded social media with positive comments, praising his talent.

Okello Max, humbled and excited by Ciara's recognition, responded with gratitude on his own social media platforms.

The international acknowledgment has not only elevated Okello Max's profile but also highlighted the power of social media in the music industry.

Ciara's open verse challenge has not only brought together artists from diverse backgrounds but has also opened doors for unique cross-cultural musical expressions.

Here are some things to know about Okello Max: