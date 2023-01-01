ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond, Zuchu bashed after terrible live performance in new year's eve show [Video]

Amos Robi

Displeased fans said Diamond and Zuchu needed to do better in live performances or leave it to Nigerian artists such as Burna Boy

Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show
During Diamond Platnumz’s past visit to Kenya, the Tanzanian star said the only musicians who outshined him in live performances were Beyonce and the late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

A closer look at his live performances shows a blend of Michael Jackson and Beyonce's performance styles.

Before his death on June 25, 2009, Michael Jackson stood as one of the most monumental live performers and to date few artists have hit the milestones MJ did.

Although Diamond’s music has conquered the African continent and is even going beyond, his live performances are way below the bar.

Before his new year’s eve show Diamond even shared a video of him watching a previous live performance by Michael Jackson.

READ: Diamond spoils Zuchu rotten with multi-million gift

Diamond shares watching Michael Jackson's live performance
However his performance with Zuchu of their hit collabo ‘Mtasubiri’ in the concert held in Dar-es-Salaam, fans could not hide their displeasure on the poor performance the two delivered.

From shared videos of the performance, the duo seemed not to have rehearsed for the December 31, 2022 evening concert.

Some fans said the shows of the artists in campaigns were better than their live performances.

From running out of breath to singing off-key, displeased fans said Diamond who was among the top artists in the continent was painting a bad picture of Tanzanian live music and needed to do better.

READ: Diamond expands his media house after splashing millions in new investment

Others felt Diamond needed to borrow a lot from his Nigerian counterparts such as Burna Boy and Davido who have now captured the attention of nearly the entire globe with their music.

Here are some of the reactions:

ze.naida5959 Live bado sanaa nyiee..pumzi hamna khee😂

tims_uchumi Haya mambo ya Live performance mwachieni Burna Boy

abel.chars Ss hapo mnaparfom au n nn...yan bora hata zile shoo za kampen mmazoitwagwa...loooh

daja811 Huyu demu kuimba live ni zero kabisa ashukuru vifaa vinamsaidia kutengeneza sauti 😂😂

suzana.juliusmahimbo Jaman nimeanza mwak mpya sitaki unafi zuchu hajui kuimba sina deni

untraceable_og Live performance..mie kama shabiki wenu kuna haja ya kufanyia sana mazoezi..tena sana wakulungwa

dshynermcongo Zuchu acha mapenzi fanya mazoezi unatutia aibuuuuu. Daaah kwa upande wa live kiukwel hamjui bora ht ingepigwa ngoma nyie muifuatishe kuliko hii live cjawah kuclash show ya fundi wng Dai yaan leo ndio mara ya kwanza. Daah

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
